Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — March 11, I had the pleasure of covering Showtime Boxing Live at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
I have covered some amateur bouts at the Holiday Inn Convention Center a time or two, but nothing of this magnitude.
To say I was excited to be covering this event is putting it mildly.
It started Thursday when I went to cover the official weigh-in and press conference.
I had no idea what to expect, so I went into it with an open mind.
My main objective was talking to the two fighters in the main event (Ardreal Holmes Jr. and Vernon Brown) and Theron Pappas, from Rapid City, who was making his professional boxing debut.
George Milos from the Deadwood Mountain Grand introduced me to someone who works with Showtime, and during our conversation he asked if there was anything I needed.
I asked if he could arrange for me to speak to Holmes, Jr. and Brown.
He said, “Let me go see,” and he walked away.
A few minutes later I saw him waving me over and I interviewed Holmes Jr., and then he took me to interview Brown.
I was on cloud nine.
Other media had to schedule times for interviews, but not me.
I guess I just happened to be at the right place, at the right time.
I used to watch boxing religiously since I was a little kid, but over the past 24 years I’ve not really followed boxing that much.
I grew up watching Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Cesaer Chavez, and Oscar De La Hoya, to name a few.
Even though I don’t follow boxing as much as I did growing up, I am fairly knowledgeable in the sport.
I was happy that both interviews went smoothly, considering I was asking questions off the top of my head.
Some people like to write down their questions, but I like just going with the flow and not asking questions in a particular order.
Makes it seem more like a conversation instead of an interview.
After the interview, the Showtime executive asked my name again, and I promptly pulled my business card out of my wallet and handed it to him.
He looked at it, stuck it in his pocket, and then thanked me for coming to cover the event, and then he walked away.
With Pappas, he was sitting next to me waiting his turn to weigh-in, and I asked if I could interview him right then, and he was happy to do so.
After the interview, I got a few more photos of the weigh-ins, and left with my Media Pass in hand, looking forward to Friday night’s fights.
Friday night as I was driving to the Deadwood Mountain Grand, I had a game plan formulated in my head, but after arriving, my plans were soon cast to the side.
I arrived at 5 p.m. Fights were supposed to start at 5:30, and I walked up to this young woman who worked for the South Dakota boxing commission, and asked her where was my spot to shoot.
She told me fights weren’t starting until 6 p.m., and I needed to talk to someone from Showtime to get permission to photograph the event.
At first I was like, “oh great, now what do I do.”
I could have easily give up, but people that know me know that quitting is not in my DNA.
Quickly, my 15 years of covering sports for The Pioneer took over.
It’s not like this was the first time I’ve been thrown a curve ball, and it won’t be the last.
I walked over to a young woman from Showtime, and asked if it was OK that I shoot the fights for The Pioneer, and without hesitation, she gave me permission to shoot.
I was then shown my spot to shoot, and I got settled in to my spot.
Soon, reality set in.
My space was 1x3, and I had no room to maneuver, but I was determined to make the most of my situation.
I couldn’t lean in and shoot though the ropes, so I had to adjust my strategy and get down on both knees and try and shoot under the bottom rope.
By the end of the night my knees hurt from kneeling on the hard floor, and every time I got up, my knees were wobbly, and I had to flex my leg before I able to move around again.
It was definitely hard to shoot from this spot, but I was determined to do my job and get that “money shot.”
All in all, I enjoyed my experience covering the fights in Deadwood.
The people at Showtime were very nice to me, even though they didn’t have to be, and I really appreciate their hospitality.
One of the first things I noticed was how hot it was ringside.
The TV lights were hot.
I felt like I was in a sauna.
Where I was shooting from positioned me next to a judge scoring the fights, and we struck up a conversation.
He quickly noticed my southern accent and asked where I was from.
After telling him I am originally from Kentucky, we preceded to talk about how judges score fights.
I asked him what they are looking for during a fight.
He could have easily told me to buzz off, but he didn’t.
“We mainly look for large blows and of course knockdowns,” he said. “If each fighter is knocked down, then we are back to square one.”
His explaining the scoring system used by judges gave me a new perspective on how fights are scored, and will definitely help me understand boxing better when I watch fights.
I was also surprised to learn that audiences are cues to make lots of noise during pre-fight introductions.
When the ring announcer said “Deadwood, South Dakota,” the fans were prompted to scream and make as much noise as possible.
I was also surprised to how into the matches the fans in attendance were, and they seemed very knowledgeable about boxing.
Once the fights started, I had two fears.
One, I would get blood and sweat on me from the fighters in the ring.
Luckily I got no blood on me.
Two, I feared that a fighter would lean back against the ropes, and fall through the ropes, landing on top of me.
Luckily that never happened, though there was a time or two I thought it might happen.
By the end of the night I was hurting from head to toe.
I felt like I had been in the ring myself and had gone through a grueling 10-round fight.
Still, I enjoyed my experience.
I wouldn’t trade it for anything, though next time I know to invest in knee pads.
See you at the sporting events!
