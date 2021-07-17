Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — Recently the Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Casper Horseheads in Expedition League baseball by the score of 26-9.
It was definitely a “slobber knocker” for sure.
That raised the question again about mercy rules, and what sports should, or should not have.
I think college baseball should have a mercy rule, just like high school and American Legion baseball programs do.
I recently read through the South Dakota High School rules about the mercy rule on the SDHSAA website.
High school soccer in South Dakota has a mercy rule.
If a point differential of 10 occurs following the 20-minute mark of the second half, the game will be ended immediately.
In 2017, a new rule was enacted where a running clock would be used once a lead reaches six goals in the second half. Timing shall only return to regulation timing and stoppages if the lead decreases to three goals.
In football, in Class B, Class A, Class AA, and Class AAA, when a team secures a 35-point lead during the third or fourth quarter, the clock will continue to run except for timeouts (team or official), or after a score.
If the score subsequently falls below the 35-point mark, the clock will continue to run as outlined.
In any contest featuring a team from 11A, 11B or nine-man football, if a team secures a 50-point or greater lead at the end of the first half, or if they secure such a lead during the second half, the game is ended immediately. Regulation timing is followed in the first half regardless of the score.
These regulations shall be followed for all regular-season contests, as well as all first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal playoff contests. Only the 35-point running clock rule shall be in effect for state championship contests.
NFHS rules further allow for coaches and officials to make a decision to shorten any period or terminate the game early in accord with rule 3-1-3.
In high school basketball, the mercy rule is in place for Class A and Class B boys’ and girls’ basketball for all regular season, region, and SoDak 16 contests.
The rule states that when the point differential reaches 30 or more points in the second half, the clock will continue to run. The clock will only be stopped while shooting free throws and during time outs. Regular timing will be used if the score differential drops back to less than 20 points.
I still am a firm believer the mercy rule should be in all classifications.
I don’t agree with the thought that Class AA and Class AAA have more players so they can substitute freely to prevent scores of 50-0, or higher.
I also reject the idea that blowout games allow younger players to gain varsity experience they might otherwise not get.
Really?
Exactly what experience are they gaining?
Playing against a team that is both physically and mentally beat?
To say they played in a varsity game?
If they want to play and gain experience, that is what junior varsity and freshman football are for.
If you are a firm believer they should get to play in a varsity contest if the opportunity presents itself, then pull the starters after they are up.
Having a mercy rule in Class AA and Class AAA would still give younger players a chance to play in a varsity game.
I know there are coaches that will say, “I played my starter until the score was 60-0 to give them the reps they needed to stay sharp.”
OK, I can see that point.
Then how about when a 42-point lead is reached in Class AA and Class AAA, the second half the clock runs except for injuries and timeouts (By officials and coaches)?
Everybody gets playing time and games aren’t dragged out.
There have been talks about having a running clock in Class AA football, but so far it is just that: talk.
In reading the SDHSAA Guidelines and rules I found this next part most intriguing, and confirms my beliefs that Class AA and Class AAA football, and Class AA basketball will never have a mercy rule.
“The margin of victory is of no importance, as we administer athletics at the high school level. If sports at our level are deemed to have educational value as purported by the school community, then teams must eliminate such undesirable practices such as “running up the score on their opponents. School administrators and coaches should make a concerted effort to make sure that all athletes get a chance to play in the game, especially at the sub-varsity level. Once the outcome of a game is no longer in doubt, it makes educational sense for coaches to remove the starters and give the substitutes an opportunity to get some meaningful playing time. By increasing participation opportunities for more students, the coach is automatically increasing the educational value of the program. Also, such a gesture on the part of the coach will accomplish much in promoting good sportsmanship at his/her school and community.”
If that’s their thought process, then why have a mercy rule in any of the classes?
In closing, a big shout out to the Spearfish Teeners American Legion baseball team on winning the Region 1 title.
They travel to Vermillion next week, July 22-25, to play at state.
We are pulling for you to bring back a state title.
See you at the sporting events!
