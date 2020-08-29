Thoughts from the sports desk

The fall sports season is underway, and so far so good.
Here are some observations of the fall sports season up to Aug. 27.
The Spearfish girls’ and boys’ soccer teams are off to good starts this season.
The boys’ are undefeated after the first five games of the season under the direction of Jim Hill, who begins his 18th season as the Spartans’ soccer coach.
Year after year the Spartans make themselves relevant in the state title picture, and this year is no different.
I would not be surprised if come October, Spearfish is in the state championship game.
Rapid City Stevens and Huron will be battling to make it to the championship game as well.
The Lady Spartans’ soccer team is off to a 3-2 start.
Head coach Katrina Huft has the girls believing in themselves, and their confidence shows on the field.
When was the last time the Spearfish girls’ soccer team defeated St. Thomas More twice in one season?
I don’t remember it being done since I started to work at The Pioneer in 2007.
I got to see Lead-Deadwood’s football team play Bennett County on Aug. 21.
The first half the Golddiggers dominated play by staying focused, and they led 14-0 at the half.
The second half a few calls didn’t go their way, and you could see the players were starting to lose their composure.
That resulted in unnecessary penalties and turnovers, allowing Bennett County to score 26 straight points in the second half to allow the Warriors to come away with a 26-14 win.
If Lead-Deadwood can remain focused, stay injury free, and not lose their cool, they can still have a good season.
Tom Tieszen is a good coach, and I know he will have his team ready to go for their next game.
I haven’t had the opportunity to see any other sports team play, but I am looking forward to covering other sporting events, and seeing how they perform.
I want to see how Spearfish does under first-year head coach Dalton Wademan.
Will Belle Fourche, Lead-Deadwood, and Sturgis Brown finish the season over .500?
Who will reign supreme in volleyball?
Will it be Belle, or Spearfish, or Sturgis Brown, or Newell?
In soccer, can the Spearfish boys make another run at a state title, or will Sturgis Brown be the Cinderella team in Class AA and realize title aspirations of their own?
On the girls’ side, will any area team be considered for title contention, or will they just be playing for bragging rights against local opponents?
Will a young, inexperienced Lead-Deadwood team surprise people and assume the role as spoiler?
I think the activity directors and schools are doing a great job trying to navigate the fall sports season in the midst of COVID-19.
Every day is different, and things can change in the blink of an eye.
I just wish there was one standardized way of doing things that all schools follow, instead of leaving up to each school to decide.
Uniformity is a lot better than individualism.
I just want to make sure things are in place to protect everyone.
That way if something does happen, the school has guidelines and protocol to follow instead of winging it on the fly.
I keep praying and hoping, and I cross my fingers and toes, that COVID-19 stays away and allows these athletes to finish the fall sports season without an interruption.
There are no guarantees in life, but I believe the best way to help ensure the fall sports season is completed is by wearing masks out in public and all sporting events, washing your hands often, frequently using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing.
If you are attending large gatherings, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Keeping a small bottle of hand sanitizer in your pocket or purse isn’t a bad idea either.
I am a firm believer that it is better to be safe, than to be sorry.
I’m not saying I don’t like to take risks.
I just don’t like taking risk where the risk outweighs the reward.
I encourage you to get out and support your favorite local team, but I encourage you to do so in a smart and safe manner.
The fall high school sports season finishing its season, or not, could hang in the balance.
See you at the sporting events!
