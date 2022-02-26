Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — My column this week is about entitlement.
Entitlement has been an issue in area sports for years, and it seems like it keeps getting worse year-after-year.
I know there are going to be people saying that entitlement doesn’t exist in area sports.
It is my belief that people that think entitlement does not exist in youth and high school sports are either one of the guilty parties’, don’t want to get involved, or just don’t care.
In my opinion, the biggest offenders are parents.
That’s followed by some of the athletes.
Let me clarify this by saying that not every parent or athlete acts this way.
The vast majority of the parents and athletes I have come in contact with are very supportive of the child’s athletic endeavors, and supportive of the coaches, and the program.
The same goes for the athletes.
The vast majority of the athletes I come in contact with are polite, hard workers, and have a heart of gold.
They work hard to get what they want.
Here are some examples of why I say entitlement is a problem in area sports.
These are not just figments of my imagination; these are things that I have first hand knowledge of.
There are a select few who decide they are entitled to say what they want and do what they want because they have a child playing in that sport.
I agree with that to a certain degree.
If you have concerns about safety for your child, by all means speak out.
You should go to the coach first, before doing anything else.
This does not entitle you to go up to a coach, who is being interviewed by the media, and start asking why your child wasn’t playing, and what needs to be done to get them more playing time.
When the coach tells you this needs to be discussed at another time, don’t continue to press the coach on the issue.
No good is going to come from badgering a coach.
Because a coach says that playing time is earned not just given, does not mean you are entitled to go all out to get a coach fired, even threatening to pull your child from school, and sending them somewhere else if that coach isn’t fired.
If you want guaranteed playing time for your child, have your child play a club sport or in a recreation league that guarantees playing time.
If you feel your child is being mistreated, or possibly abused, you go to the schools activities director and principal.
You don’t go to them because your child isn’t getting playing time, or didn’t earn a letter.
Did you ever consider your child doesn’t get playing time or earn a letter because they aren’t that good?
Parents say they are entitled to say and do what they want because they transport their kids to and from practice, and buy their athletic gear.
You are entitled to complain if your child is being mistreated or being abused, but not about how much playing time your child does or doesn’t get.
That’s up to the coach.
With that being said, I have seen a coach or two that didn’t belong in coaching and the school appropriately made the change without outside interference.
Parents are not entitled to hire and fire coaches.
The activities director takes applications and does interviews, then makes a recommendation on someone being hired, and the school board approves or disapproves of that action.
The same can be said for firing a coach.
The school board makes that decision, not parents.
As long as I can remember the unwritten rule is if you don’t practice you don’t play.
The coach makes the decision if the player’s excuse for missing practice is valid or not.
Just an FYI, riding around or hanging out with friends and vaping instead of practicing is not a valid excuse.
Bottom line, you don’t practice, you don’t play.
A lot of people know this kind of behavior is going on, but they refuse to say anything about it.
They want others to do it because they don’t get involved.
But if that behavior affected their child, they’d speak out in a heartbeat and they would be rallying others to get behind them.
Unfortunately schools have decided to tolerate, or sometimes even cave in to, parent pressure, which in turn affects a lot of lives.
Coaches suffer, the coach’s family suffers, the athletes suffer, and the school suffers.
We’ve lost a lot of good coaches who got tired of the constant parental interference and quit.
There have been numerous times I’ve seen kids embarrassed by their parents’ behavior.
Some have quit playing sports because playing sports is no longer fun.
One player complained to teammates that his parents came to see him play and left at halftime because they were down by a big margin.
“Can you believe that?” the child said to teammates, when describing his parents leaving at halftime.
A coach had to tell parents not to coach their kids at home.
The coach said they get enough instruction from coaches at practice and do not need the extra pressure put on the kids at home.
And people wonder why kids don’t want to play sports, or why good coaches quit, or why there is a shortage of referees.
Teaching the kids to act entitled isn’t going to help them when they get out in the real world.
They will get a huge wakeup call when they learn they have to work hard and earn everything they get, and not expect things to be handed to them on a silver platter.
Why not teach them that now
At least give them a fighting chance to survive in the real world.
A lot of people are calling for the end of traditional hand shake lines after Sunday’s incident in the hand shake line after the Wisconsin at Michigan basketball game, where the two coaches had a heated exchange afterwards, and Michigan head coach Juan Howard openly slapped a Wisconsin assistant coach.
Howard would get a five-game suspension, the Wisconsin coach ended up with a $10,000 fine for his part in the incident, and two Michigan and one Wisconsin player each received a one game suspension for throwing punches during the incident.
Doing away with the handshake line is not the answer.
Holding the coaches, athletes, and fans accountable, is.
I like Michigan State’s head basketball coach Tom Izzo’s response to calls for doing away with the traditional handshake line. He said: “That, to me, would be the biggest farce, joke, ridiculous nature of anything I’ve ever heard of. We’ve already taught these poor 18-year-olds that when you’re told to go to class and you don’t like it, you can leave. We’ve already told these kids that if you’re not happy, you can do something else. We’ve already told these kids that it’s hard to hold them accountable. And now we’re going to tell them to not man up and walk down a line to someone who’s kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand is utterly ridiculous. So if the president said it, I think he’s full of it. If the best coach in America said it, I think ... that gets me more than this incident.”
I wish more everybody thought that way, but unfortunately they don’t.
Maybe one day they will, but I’m not holding my breath.
I encourage you to get out and support the local athletes and the local teams.
They need and deserve your support.
See you at the sporting events!
