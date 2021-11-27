Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving, ate lots of food, watched lots of football, and enjoyed time with family and friends.
I have a lot of things to be thankful for.
I am thankful for the job I have at the Black Hills Pioneer.
It gives me the opportunity to cover different sports, in different seasons, and see stuff that dreams are made of.
I work with some great people, who make coming to work fun, and they are not just co-workers, they are family.
I am thankful for the many coaches I’ve had the pleasure of meeting when I first started at the Black Hills Pioneer in 2007, and the many coaches I have interacted with since.
A few I still maintain a great friendship with 14-plus years later.
I am thankful I got to watch some of the most amazing athletes show off their athletic skills.
They turned in performances that people have been talking about since it happened, and will continue to talk about for years to come.
Some of those athletes I have followed from high school, to college, and as they transitioned from sports to this crazy little thing called life.
I have stayed in touch with a few of them, and I thankful they allowed me to follow their journey from sports, and into life after sports.
I am thankful for being able to meet some pretty awesome people along the way.
They have touched my life, and made my job even more enjoyable, if that’s possible.
Some I continue to interact with at sporting events, and it always makes me feel good to hear someone say, “I enjoyed your column, or I enjoyed the article you wrote.”
I don’t do what I do for notoriety or awards.
I do it to give the athletes the recognition they deserve.
But it doesn’t hurt to hear someone compliment you on your work.
I have had my fair of criticism, and I welcome it.
Only makes you better and stronger as a person.
I have had some people say I think I am God, while others have said I consider myself to be judge, jury, and executioner.
I am none of the above.
Never have been, never will be, nor do I ever want to be.
I just report the facts and I leave it up to everyone else to form their own opinion.
As many of you know, I’ve had a lot of adversity in my life over the past six years.
This time six years ago, I was a patient at Rapid City Regional Hospital fighting for my life.
I was told people in my condition only had a one percent chance of living.
I spent Thanksgiving 2015 in the hospital, but I am thankful that by the grace of God, I defeated the odds and I was able to spend Christmas with my family.
I am thankful for the doctors, nurses, and aides who helped nurse me back to health.
You don’t know how indebted I am to you, and how thankful I am that you do what you do.
Not for just me, but for countless others as well.
You will always have a special place in my heart.
I am thankful for the support and prayers I got from family and friends.
I am especially thankful for my wife Reba.
She was by my side the entire time and I’m thankful for that.
I felt bad she had to go through all of this, especially when she told me she overheard two doctors talking about me, saying I wasn’t going to make it, and I’d soon be going to heaven.
She said it freaked her out.
I can’t even begin to imagine what she went through.
Not sure I could have spent 21 days in the hospital without her by my side.
She was my rock, and for that I am truly thankful.
We have been together over 23 ½ years, married for over 22 ½ years.
She stood by me through my health crisis, and now it’s my turn to stand by her as she goes through hers.
I am thankful for all the time I get to spend with her and will get to spend with her until God calls her home to be an angel in heaven.
I implore everyone to cherish the time you get to spend with family and friends, and never take them for granite.
Enjoy life to the fullest and take the time to stop and smell the roses along the way.
All that can change in a blink of an eye.
See you at the sporting events!
