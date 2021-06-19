Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — I had the pleasure last week to run into Jim Phillips.
He is one of the greatest men I have ever met.
For those of you who do not know who Jim Philips is, let me enlighten you.
Phillips has spent the majority of his life teaching a couple of generations of Northern Hills residents how to shoot hoops, field a baseball, spike a volleyball, ride a bike, run a lap and just feel good about themselves.
Phillips spent 25-plus years as a physical education teacher and counselor in the Lead-Deadwood school system.
I met Philips in 2007, my first year at the Black Hills Pioneer.
He was a football and basketball official for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
At the time I was the “new kid on the block,” but he went out of his way to strike up conversations with me and make me feel like I belonged.
He is truly one of a kind.
Those who have been blessed to have Phillips be a part of their life know what I am talking about.
On his 70th birthday in 2016, Phillips swam laps non-stop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Deadwood Recreation Center, to benefit Black Hills Gold Swimming and the Lead-Deadwood 76ers Swim Team.
Phillips swam for 12 consecutive hours, covering 14 ½ miles, and raised more than $10,000 to benefit young swimmers.
He is a true icon in our area, and I treasure the friendship we have developed over the years.
That’s one of the things I love most about my job.
It allows me to meet people, and make friendships, a luxury I otherwise not have.
I consider myself to be one of the luckiest people in the world to have a job that I love, and is so reward ing.
I work with great people who are not just my employers, or my co-workers.
I consider them to be family.
How many people can say that?
Over the past 14-plus years, I have had the pleasure of meeting a countless number of coaches, school administrators, teachers, athletes, parents and fans, over the years, and I feel blessed to have forged many friendships over the years, that are still going strong today.
I don’t take things for granite, because I know things can change in a blink of an eye.
The following also applies to not only sports, but life in general.
When adversity hits, you have to make a choice.
You can give up and quit and try and justify your reason for quitting, or you can keep fighting for what you believe in.
Over the past six years life has thrown me many curve balls.
I could have easily given up and nobody would blame me, but quitting is not in my DNA.
I am a true believer that whatever doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.
This applies not only to sports, but life in general
Under no circumstances should you ever give up pursuing your dreams, and you should always live life to its fullest.
It’s easy to quit something.
Sometimes quitting is necessary, especially when it involves your health or affects your quality of life.
There are other times though where things become hard and difficult, and rather than fight, you just give up, and then blame others for your failures.
When adversity hits, and you think you’ve reached your breaking point, what will you do?
Will you take the easy way out and quit without putting up a fight?
Or will you keep fighting back with every fiber in your body and do the things necessary to succeed?
The choice is yours.
Make the right one.
See you at the sporting events!
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.