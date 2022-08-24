By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Bryce Thorman works to prepare his mountain bike for Saturday’s Black Hills Super 6 races at Big Hill Trailhead south of Spearfish.
He makes sure the bike’s tire pressures are correct and the chain has the proper lubrication. A rag helps Thorman remove excess moisture from the chain, and he rides in circles around the meadow to make sure the bike is ready for a 30- to 40-minute lap.
Thorman is a 24-year-old Spearfish resident who has been a full-fledged mountain biker for seven years. He entered the six-hour team event as part of a three-member group.
“To get back outside a lot,” Thorman said of his decision to return to the sport after taking a break while in high school. “Exercise is important, and a lot of people do it.”
Mountain bike riding is hard to start, according to Thorman. “Good bikes cost in the thousands (of dollars), so it’s not like putting on a pair of running shoes,” he said.
Thorman has entered every Black Hills Super 6, which is in its fourth year.
“The team aspect is really fun about it. The fact that it’s a fundraiser for CASA, and the six-hour part,” Thorman said in explaining what keeps him coming back.
What is involved with being part of a team as opposed to being an individual?
“You hope you have the same abilities and hope you kind of have the same lap time so you feel you’re contributing to the team,” Thorman said.
Thorman served as his team’s second rider and said his role was to hold position or try to catch others.
“Our goal is to try to be the fastest team out there and be in front with other competitors,” he said.
Thorman, Ryan Niesent, and Conrad Thorman comprised the Rambler 3 team. They completed 13 laps in a total time of 6 hours, 10 minutes, 50.8 seconds on route to second place.
The Black Hills Super 6 was rather small during the first year. Thorman said many others attendees wanted the event to grow, so most returned the following year.
“It’s very competitive and very expensive,” Thorman said in telling what he has learned about the sport. “I think it’s growing, especially among women.”
The first downhill on the Big Hill course stands out to Thorman.
This 2-mile stretch is technical, fast, and a lot of fun for him.
Thorman rides four to five times a week and competes in roughly 15 events every year.
Community is what Thorman enjoys the most.
“At the end, it’s kind of a nice little social fest, with everyone chatting about the race,” he said.
Other challenges for Thorman, besides cost, center on finding time to ride.
He said a rider must prepare for a trip and make sure the bike is tuned.
Thorman prefers a single track created by hand tools instead of big machines. The preferred track width measures 2 feet.
Many residents remember Thorman from his Black Hills Gold Swim Team days.
He said lung capacity a swimmer develops can carry over into mountain bike riding.
Top finishers from Saturday’s Black Hills Super 6 mountain bike races follow.
Complete results may be found on the itsyourrace.com website.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
3 hour solo
1 Jennifer De Hueck (Spearfish, S.D.), 12 laps, total time 3 hours 11 minutes 58.7 seconds
2 Kim Kinney (Spearfish, S.D.), 9 laps, total time 3:02:10.2
3 Angie Duncan (Spearfish, S.D.), 4 laps, total time 2:57:14.7
6 hour solo
1 Erin Kelly (Spearfish, S.D.), 9 laps, total time 6 hours 3 minutes 51.3 seconds
6 hour team
1 Pedal Party, 10 laps, total time 6 hours 18 minutes 34.2 seconds
2 Teacher Creatures, 9 laps, total time 6:05:48.8
MEN’S DIVISION
3 hour solo
1 Bob Boyd (Spearfish, S.D.), 14 laps, total time 3 hours 0 minutes 35.2 seconds
2 Steve Blote (Rapid City, S.D.), 10 laps, total time 3:05:38.5
3 Scott Vincent (Rapid City, S.D.), 8 laps, total time 3:22:01.9
4 Scott Ellingson (Spearfish, S.D.), 7 laps, total time 3:25:57.4
3 hour team
1 Benny and The Jett, 16 laps, total time 3 hours 8 minutes 0.6 seconds
2 Xtreme, 14 laps, total time 3:10:23.5
3 FatherAndSon, 13 laps, total time 3:01:07.5
4 Ridge Riders, 13 laps, total time 3:04:46.1
6 hour solo
1 Carl Fritz (Spearfish, S.D.), 12 laps, total time 6 hours 31 minutes 47.5 seconds
2 James Meyer (Spearfish, S.D.), 11 laps, total time 6:09:39.3
3 Chad Thorman (Spearfish, S.D.), 11 laps, total time 6:22:11.0
4 Trevor Rockwell (Sioux Falls, S.D.), 10 laps, total time 5:57:05.8
6 hour team
1 SixDeep, 13 laps, total time 6 hours 10 minutes 3.6 seconds
2 Ramblin3, 13 laps, total time 6:10:50.8
3 Larsons, 13 laps, total time 6:25:55.9
4 Chain Reaction, 11 laps, total time 6:19:09.6
JUNIOR DIVISION
3 hour solo
1 Sidney Sutherland (Columbia, Mo.), 9 laps, total time3 hours 18 minutes 0.5 seconds
2 Clara Currier (Spearfish, S.D.), 7 laps, total time 3:11:01.0
3 Colton Ellingson (Spearfish, S.D.), 7 laps, total time 3:25:55.5
4 Jordyn Duncan (Spearfish, S.D.), 4 laps, total time 2:57:13.1
6 hour solo
1 Ben Muth (Spearfish, S.D.), 9 laps, total time 6 hours 8 minutes 25.4 seconds
2 Jovan Weigel (Spearfish, S.D.), 9 laps, total time 6:44:10.7
3 Weston Carlson (Spearfish, S.D.), 8 laps, total time 6:22:01.4
6 hour team
1 Pitches Be Crazy, 11 laps, total time 6 hours 34 minutes 33.2 seconds
2 Queen City Cubs, 8 laps, total time 6:21:07.1
3 Da2DUDES, 7 laps, total time 6:54:48.2
3 hour team
1 Team Ramrod, 11 laps, total time 3 hours 0 minutes 45.6 seconds
2 vroom vroom vrex, 10 laps, total time 3:16:48.1
3 Girls on Bikes, 10 laps, total time 3:17:33.2
CO-ED DIVISION
3 hour team
1 Late 2 The Party, 13 laps, total time 3 hours 9 minutes 9.8 seconds
2 Biking Paradox, 12 laps, total time 3:07:43.5
6 hour team
1 Wheelie Awesome, 12 laps, total time 6 hours 10 minutes 51.7 seconds
2 BCBC Factory Race Division, 12 laps, total time 6:20:00.7
3 Back that pass up, 11 laps, total time 6:36:49.1
