1. AAU wrestle.jpg

Thirty-seven Sturgis Youth AAU wrestlers battled their way throuh regions to qualify for the state Ttournament held Friday through Sunday, in Aberdeen.

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

 Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — The Sturgis Youth AAU Wrestling program had a send off event on Thursday, and recognized the 37 wrestlers that qualifying for the State Youth Wrestling Tournament, Friday through Sunday, in Aberdeen.  

Rex Lyon, Sturgis AAU’s wrestling coach, spoke to the team and gave them some advice for the state tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.