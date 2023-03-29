STURGIS — The Sturgis Youth AAU Wrestling program had a send off event on Thursday, and recognized the 37 wrestlers that qualifying for the State Youth Wrestling Tournament, Friday through Sunday, in Aberdeen.
Rex Lyon, Sturgis AAU’s wrestling coach, spoke to the team and gave them some advice for the state tournament.
“You need to focus on the very first match. Win that one, and then check out your next match. Everyone at state wants to be in the championship match, so wrestle hard, one match at a time,” Lyon said. “You have trained hard all year and you are ready for the championship match, but now it is what is in your head, and how you prepare yourself.”
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown High School’s varsity coach, gave words of encouragement to the young wrestlers.
“You got to this point and now when you step on the line on Saturday morning, you got to want to be there. Don’t be thinking about what your are going to do later. You have to want to be there, and focus.” said Abell. “Everyone’s record at this point in the season is 0-0. All your wins and losses don’t matter, and everyone wrestling now has qualified to be there.
“Step on the line and have fun. Wrestling is about having fun. If you wrestle tense, you won’t be wrestling good. Warm up and have fun. When you pull the singlet straps up, feel big, confident. Go out and put your foot on the line, and believe in yourself, cause anything can happen at a state tournament,” Abell said.
STURGIS TEAM AAU STATE TEAM QUALIFIERS:
Tots: Bodhi Hopson, Avner Kling
Bantam: Kipton Kopp, William Rikala, Hudson Shull, and Rett Gutknecht
Midgets: Sawyer Sigman, Lincoln Sigman, Laken Griemsman, Kane Mez, Thayne Dunn, and Quinten Apland
