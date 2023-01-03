Black Hills State University’s Adam Moussa shoots over the defense during a recent men’s basketball game. Moussa and the Yellow Jackets downed Adams State 84-64 and are now 12-0 on the season. Pioneer file photo
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University used a 50-point first half Friday night and defeated Adams State 84-64 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball game. The Yellow Jackets entered the weekend ranked number 3 in the NCAA Division II poll.
A Caelin Hearne jump shot put the Yellow Jackets ahead 18-11 in the first half. Matthew Ragsdale connected from 3-point range as the Black Hills State advantage grew to 24-16.
Joel Scott’s two free throws and Adam Moussa’s 3-point field goal enabled the Yellow Jackets to stay ahead 37-24. Ragsdale scored from 3-point range to put Black Hills State ahead 44-27.
The margin reached 20 points (48-28) on a Jaeton Hackley inside jump shot. Adams State scored three of the next five points but trailed 50-31 at halftime.
Black Hills State (6-0 in the conference, 12-0 overall) claimed a 34-33 scoring edge in the second half for the final margin.
Ragsdale scored 19 points to lead five Yellow Jacket players in double figures. His efforts included five 3-point field goals.
Hackley added 15 points for Black Hills State, with Scott (12 points), Moussa (12), and Hearne (10) following. Moussa finished with four 3-point field goals.
Kolby Walker scored 14 points for Adams State.
Black Hills State scoring: Matthew Ragsdale 19, Jaeton Hackley 15, Joel Scott 12, Adam Moussa 12, Caelin Hearne 10, Ryker Cisarik 7, Sindou Cisse 6, Sava Dukic 3. Totals 30 field goals, 10 of 12 from the free throw line, 84 points.
Adams State scoring: Kolby Walker 14, Isaiah Sampson 13, Liam Canty 8, Maison Adeleye 7, Kaleb Mitchell 6, Rhaven Brown 5, Alex Hurr 5, Chris Aibuedefe 4, Jaylin Reed 2. Totals 22 field goals, 11 of 15 from the free throw line, 64 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 51 (30-58), Adams State 32 (22-68)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 14 (Ragsdale 5, Moussa 4, Hearne 2, Scott 1, Hackley 1, Dukic 1), Adams State 9 (Sampson 3, Walker 2, Adeleye 1, Brown 1, Aibuedefe 1, Reed 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 46 (Scott 11), Adams State 30 (Canty and Mitchell 5 each)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 14, Adams State 4
Total fouls: Black Hills State 11, Adams State 11
Black Hills State’s scheduled Saturday game at Fort Lewis was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Yellow Jackets are set to visit Western Colorado on Friday, Jan. 6. Game time is set for around 7 p.m.
