BHSU men.jpg

Black Hills State University’s Adam Moussa shoots over the defense during a recent men’s basketball game. Moussa and the Yellow Jackets downed Adams State 84-64 and are now 12-0 on the season. Pioneer file photo

Pioneer Staff Reports

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University used a 50-point first half Friday night and defeated Adams State 84-64 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball game. The Yellow Jackets entered the weekend ranked number 3 in the NCAA Division II poll.

