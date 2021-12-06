Third quarter lifts BHSU women

SPEARFISH — A 24-5 scoring edge in the third quarter boosted Black Hills State University to a 66-38 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball victory over Fort Lewis College, Saturday afternoon, at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
“The group that started the third established themselves,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore, whose team led 29-24 at halftime. “We shot it really well tonight, and then it just kind of triggered our defense.”
Ashlee Beacom’s 3-point field goal gave Black Hills State a 15-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Fort Lewis responded with a 9-0 run; Kelsey Sorenson’s three-point play brought the Skyhawks to within 15-13 as the frame ended.
The Yellow Jackets used Danica Kocer’s jump shot and Haylee Weathersby’s 3-point field goal to open a 20-13 advantage in the second stanza.
Fort Lewis stayed within 25-20 in the second quarter. Kalla Bertram’s three-point play extended the Black Hills State edge to 28-20. The Skyhawks used two Piper Terry free throws to cut the margin to 29-24 at the break.
Megan Engesser and Beacom connected from 3-point range to push Black Hills State’s edge to 35-24 in the third frame. Ashley Davis, Engesser, and Beacom combined for eight straight points to make the score 43-24.
Fort Lewis cut the margin to 43-27, but Kocer hit two 3-point field goals as the Yellow Jackets opened a 49-27 advantage. Black Hills State scored four of the next six points and led 53-29 at the break.
Beacom finished with a game-high 18 points for Black Hills State (2-0 in the conference, 4-4 overall). Her efforts featured six 3-point field goals.
Fort Lewis (0-2 in the conference, 1-7 overall) received 14 points from Sorenson.
“We took the momentum and kind of ran with it,” Nore said. Black Hills State finished 14 of 26 from 3-point range.
Fort Lewis switched up its defenses in the first half, Nore said, and that affected the Black Hills State offense. He added the Yellow Jackets did not have a lot of flow during the game’s first 20 minutes.
“A lot of things we do are based off of how we defend,” Nore said.
Black Hills State scoring: Ashlee Beacom 18, Megan Engesser 9, Danica Kocer 9, Kalla Bertram 7, Haylee Weathersby 6, Ashley Davis 5, Raven Cournoyer 5, Samantha Oase 3, Morgan Hammerbeck 2, Kammie Ragsdale 2. Totals 23 field goals, six of 12 from the free throw line, 66 points.
Fort Lewis scoring: Kelsey Sorenson 14, Alyssa Adams 9, Sydney Candelaria 4, Samantha Wattawa 4, Claudia Vidal 3, Piper Terry 2, Iva Drobnjak 2. Totals 10 field goals, 15 of 20 from the free throw line, 38 points.
Haylee Weathersby’s short-range jump shot with two seconds left Friday night lifted Black Hills State past Western Colorado 45-43. The basket capped a rally from a 43-41 deficit.
Danica Kocer converted a layup with 23 seconds left as the Yellow Jackets forged a 43-43 tie. Weathersby rebounded a missed shot four seconds later to give Black Hills State possession and set the stage for the stretch run.
Black Hills State led 14-11 after the first quarter. Western Colorado claimed a 10-4 scoring edge in the second and led 21-18 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets outscored Western Colorado 18-13 in the third frame en route to a 36-34 edge.
Morgan Hammerbeck (12 points) and Kocer (10) reached double figures for Black Hills State. Western Colorado received 17 points from Grace Kirscher.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to visit Colorado Mesa on Friday, Dec. 10 and Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 11.
