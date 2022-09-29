OPINION — The phone text told a story of a hunt gone wrong.
It was similar to a dozen like tales from year’s past.
The shot had felt good and was made at close range.
A strong blood trail held promise, and a group of friends had been called to come help track and hopefully pack out, hundreds of pounds of meat.
Yet six hours and a half-mile later, the trail had gone cold.
The blood had disappeared, and a wounded animal had found the strength to climb a steep ridge without visible sign of injury. a
Bull elk do not die easily. They are hardwired to chase cows through the rut despite injuries sustained from predators and brother bulls who beat them in battle.
We humans imagine that the loss of a lung would drive away all desire and leave our quarry huddled in some cool hollow waiting for a human hunter to come and administer a coup de grace.
We misjudge.
Rutting elk do not suffer pain in the same fashion Disney manufactured.
Bambi mourned the loss of his mother using the voice of a human child.
But bull elk double down on any wound that does not kill.
Very often, they endure, heal, and survive and continue their rutting behavior despite their wounds in an attempt to pass on their genes.
But not all. A few retire to their dark spruce thickets and expire, never to be rediscovered.
I have trailed such wounded bulls before.
Wounded by myself or most often the errant shot of a client, the trails grow cold, and even trained tracking dogs are befuddled by the crisscrossing paths of other elk and would-be human bloodhounds that inevitably muddle the scent.
I decided to follow the trail myself and see if perhaps my older eyes might catch a hint of a trail missed by others.
But upon my arrival, I was confused by a profusion of sign.
It seemed at first that the forest was filled with the orange flags erected by hunters to mark the blood trails of the animals they had wounded.
But the heavy orange trails tunneled through thickets that no wounded elk would have ever attempted.
The further I traveled; the more the sign of human activity became evident.
A newly created corporation entitled Dakota Gold, has just recently become the largest private landowner in the Black Hills with more than 45,000 acres according to recent reports.
I became distracted in my blood trailing by the profusion of survey stakes that littered the mountains on many of my favorite hunting haunts.
The elk woods of our future appear to be threatened by industrial expansion.
I am pro mining, logging, and believe that federal lands should provide jobs for regional economies.
Our expanding bighorn sheep population actually enjoys active mining sights.
But my hunts this fall show a scope of mining expansion that very few could possibly imagine.
While we have shuttered our forests to much of the beneficial logging of the last decade, the development that is on the horizon will strip more than mature trees.
The ridgeline I traveled was very familiar. For several decades it has held a vibrant wildlife population, and I have encountered elk here before.
Arrows had impacted bulls in years past, and not all had been recovered.
I was distracted from my hunt by the long lines of survey ribbons that lined out through the trees and the survey spikes that had been pounded as boundary markers.
The thought of the impending loss of so much habitat that is a key breeding ground for wildlife short-circuited my reason.
I had a vandalous impulse to yank out the surveyor’s work and toss the stakes into the canyon.
But I have also been a surveyor and have never approved the destruction of honest work.
I checked my impulse and turned away from the stakes only to be startled by the tall tines of a bull elk poking up through the boughs of a spruce.
He had been dead for several years. All that remained were antler and bones, but his rack looked familiar.
It wasn’t the bull we were looking for, but one that had been lost a few seasons past.
Hopefully, the mining recovery experts of the future will leave behind more than the dried bones of this vibrant forest.
Much of the ground I hunt has been mined before by men with picks and shovels, their tin and timber cabins, long returned to the earth and barely recognizable.
This ground might never be mined. I hope it is barren of the minerals we now seek for batteries and jewelry.
It already serves beautifully as a resting place for old bulls forgotten and young ones looking to invest in the future.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
