The boys came home

OPINION — “Mr. Speirs, you want to see pictures of the bull oryx I took last week in New Mexico?”
Every year I get messages from current and former students.
Emails with trophy pictures from around the world highlighting a hunt they know I would have loved to tag along on.
We so rarely see each other anymore.
There was a commonality that I saw in a few of them back then, an imagined test that would draw them tighter.
Kindred spirits who would naturally congregate when trials would arise as time passed.
Some hunt for trophies, others for profit, but at the very soul of the hunt resides the family.
Shawn Vietz sent pictures from his Kentucky elk hunt and that last trip for moose that he went on with his dad.
I remember his boyhood stories about the mountain lion.
It followed him all the way to his tree stand.
He had to empty his pack as he found gear to throw at it trying to discourage the cat from climbing into the ponderosa pine with him.
He sent video of their successful father/son moose hunt and I was jealous of the time that they got to spend together.
He is a dad and realtor now and most of his posts show his little boy or girl.
He is a much better dad than stalker, and he was an amazing hunter.
On Sundays, Zach Carter and wife Sara sit behind me at church keeping herd on five beautiful and well-behaved children.
Zach’s former job as a construction manager used to take him away to exotic locales leaving the amazing Sara to manage solo.
He sent images of his crocodile and leopard from Zambia and a few other trophies from locations that were less hospitable to children.
He is home for good now, a fulltime rancher and dad.
When younger, Zach was a professional football player and is exceptional in size and strength.
It never shows more than when one of his children climbs into his lap to pray.
Slade Larschide, Deming Haugland, and Josh Stadler all came home for the 20th anniversary of their state basketball championship.
They are dads now too with wonderful wives that they proudly hold in family photos.
I was reminded of how proud our community was of their achievement back then, but I’m much more impressed by their successful families.
The next evening, I was reminded of how tightly we are all bound when I saw many of them again.
They were gathered to pray for Tori Tetrault and lift up her parents Tyler and Breynn as we assembled on the Red Water.
Teams, tribes, and families all share common goals of nurturing the future.
When I look at the players assembled in that old basketball photo, the athletes stand out, the leaders, and only now, much later, can you see the glue.
The ones who perhaps played least but bound all of the others together.
Life balances success with loss and hardship.
Health is only appreciated once past the veil of illness; joy is tempered by heart ache.
It is only looking back that we discover that a team huddle is no more than a prayer circle.
That the seemingly impossible can be achieved by those who gather with common purpose and focused intent.
To see all of those fathers again, huddled together in prayer for a child that many have never met sent shivers down my spine.
That night we were all hunting for a cure for a little girl, praying for her family.
Strength comes from the loving support of others.
May the boys gather together in another 20 years with all of their strong and healthy children by their sides.
There is no greater trophy I’d rather see, nor greater championship this side of heaven.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
