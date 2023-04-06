The blue goose of happiness

OPINION — I had heard of the blue bird of happiness.
I might have even seen a few blue birds of happiness over my lifetime, taken a couple of pictures, and cheered when they built nests in obvious places so that I could watch them raise their families, sometimes two or three clutches per season.
I enjoyed watching them chase the bugs about in my lawn.
I cheer their return each year as a harbinger of spring along with their cherubic and musical neighbors, the meadowlarks and robins.
I discovered that there were actually two species, Mountain blue birds and Eastern.
That both set up nests in boxes I had arranged for them on the ridgeline near my home and that they got along so well, that they would occasionally pair off and produce chicks together that resembled both parents.
The Mountain blue bird is truly blue, head to tail, among the mature males, a slighter shade of grey among the females.
The Eastern slips on a red vest over its plump white belly and appears more formally dressed.
Their darting flight allows them to capture all manners of bugs from among the tall grasses and pine trees, and they seem to love the fringe county where the ponderosa and prairies meet.
I prefer it myself as well as all of the other wildlife that makes themselves at home here on the prairie’s edge.
But I had never taken the time to notice a blue goose of happiness.
Eldest son, Lane, sent a picture.
He is smiling and holding a dark goose taken from among the flocks of millions of snow geese that travel through our state this time of year.
Hunters are encouraged to harvest many birds to reduce the flock and hunters have no restrictions on the numbers of shells their shotguns are allowed to hold.
The snow geese are overpopulated and threatening their wintering grounds with devastating overgrazing.
Lane explained that the picture is of a “blue goose.”
The color phase is rare, perhaps one in a hundred in our flyway, one in ten thousand along the eastern flyway.
His smile proves that the blue bird of happiness comes in many forms and color phases.
Spring archery turkey has opened on the reservations and opens elsewhere in the state this weekend.
I realize after looking at a picture sent by a former student teacher who travels the country each spring hunting turkeys on the national circuit, that the bright blue head of a spring gobbler often make it the blue bird of happiness for lucky hunters each spring.
What?
You didn’t realize that there was a national turkey hunting circuit that brings bird chasers to South Dakota each year?
Opening the door to turkeys rent the fabric of time and space, and suddenly I realized that the blue bird of happiness needn’t even be a bird at all.
My wife’s smiling face when playing with her grandchildren or Scotch Highland calves lights up the blue in her eyes just as brightly as any bird, and fills my heart with a dozen different joys.
A slight opening in today’s blizzard-filled clouds allowed a small window into the blue skies of spring that are just around the corner.
A single moment of blue sky on a cloudy day is a glimpse into the endless joys of spring after a long winter filled with much-needed moisture.
I realize that the bluest bird of spring isn’t even a blue bird, but instead an Indigo Bunting.
That its rich feathers put blue birds and geese to shame with its neon vibrance and yet it gets none of the glory.
Here’s cheers to you and yours on the doorstep of spring.
May every blue you see bring you happiness.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
