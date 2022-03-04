That’s powerful stuff:

LEAD — Some heavy lifting on the part of Lead-Deadwood High School science educator and football coach Kyle Kooima on Feb. 8 resulted in Board of Education approval of his request for the Diggers to field a high school power lifting team.
“We’re lifting weights, but we can actually go to competitions,” Kooima said, adding that for some students, the club will fill a gap between seasons. “Having something there to work towards kind of helps motivate.”
There are currently 20 students who have expressed interest in the club.
“We’re going to a meet, coming up March 5,” Kooima said. “What I did is I asked kids if they wanted to train for it … pushing for a healthy lifestyle. I had a lot of kids that weren’t in sports. They just wanted to do something and signed up. What I’m looking for is to be recognized as an official club, so we can represent the school and looking for some support financially.”
Most competitions are around $20 per person, and no meets are scheduled in the Northern Hills, although Kooima would like to host one next year.
“I’ve had a lot of people from East River talk to me about it and say they’d love to come out for it,” Kooima said. “It’s not just a football thing, even though it seems like it starts that way, but, I think almost half of my kids aren’t football players that are doing this. A lot of track kids, cross country kids, just looking to better themselves. It just is nice to have something to work towards and to see your results and how you’ve grown.”
Principal Mark Jacobs said school district officials are excited to bring a power lifting club to the high school.
“Mr. Kooima has been promoting the weight room from the day he was hired and is gaining more buy-in from not only the football athletes but students in other activities and students that are just focused on improving themselves,” Jacobs said. “Mr. Kooima has been promoting the focus of the long-term health and well-being of our students, no matter their size and ability. Anytime we can reach a broad range of students and give them an opportunity to do something new, it continues to build the type of positive culture we are trying to create in our schools.”
Kooima also started a power lifting club at his previous school in Castlewood.
“Wound up getting quite a few kids into it and I started to get kids that weren’t athletes wanting to know if they could participate, as well as football players, and I said, ‘absolutely,’” Kooima recalled. “I saw a lot of kids that struggled with confidence in themselves, and I saw some serious growth in those kids because they could see progress. They could go to a competition and get some results and then the next competition, they could see the growth.”
Kooima said during this experience, one student, in particular, stands out for him; one who had been hit particularly hard by COVID.
“As an eighth-grader, he was about 6 foot 3 and weighed about 250 pounds, didn’t do anything, struggled with depression, and was on medication for it. He played football for me in middle school. I could tell there were some things going on with him,” Kooima said. “I encouraged him to get into the weight room, encouraged him to work hard, and he started dropping weight. As an eighth-grader, he competed in a powerlifting and wound up losing about 50 or 60 pounds and just saw his numbers go up.”
Kooima said that student, as a freshman, is now starting on the basketball team.
“Whereas, before, I don’t think he would have,” he said. “He started some varsity football games towards the end of the season as well. He’s 6 foot, 8. He shot up several inches and, as a freshman, standing his ground against high school seniors in the paint, dunkin’ over the top of ‘em. And I attribute a lot of that to the changes that came about when he was part of the program.”
Kooima’s son, Sam, qualified for this year’s national power lifting championships in Chicago, and he would like to eventually take other qualifying lifters to the event, as well.
Kooima said he is not looking for the power lifting club to take the place of basketball or wrestling.
“It’s a lot of individual time, one on one, working with kids on techniques. I’m here at 6 a.m. I have the weight room open,” he said. “I’m usually here until 6 p.m. Because I want that option available for the kids. I just think that it had such a big impact on me, personally, growing up, just being in the weight room, and I’ve seen the effects with other kids in the past.”
