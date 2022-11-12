OPINION — The Houston Astros (my second-favorite Major League Baseball team) secured their first World Series title since 2017 last weekend by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win four games to two.
Here is a look at the team from A to Z, with emphasis on the Series.
A is for Yordan Alvarez. His 450-foot, three-run home run to center field put Houston ahead for good in Game 6. The Astros trailed 1-0 before that sixth-inning blast.
B is for Alex Bregman. The third baseman would not have been at full strength had the series gone to a Game 7. He sustained a broken index finger in the eighth inning in Game 6 while sliding into second base.
C is for Christian Javier. He was the starting pitcher in Game 4 when four hurlers combined for a no-hitter, working the first six innings. Houston prevailed 5-0.
D is for Dusty Baker. The 73-year-old earned his first World Series championship as a manager. It makes him the oldest to achieve that feat.
E is for Eleven Playoff Wins. Houston won three games against Seattle, four against the New York Yankees, and four against Philadelphia in the postseason.
F is for Framber Valdez. He earned the pitching victory in Game 6, allowing one run and two hits over six innings.
G is for Yuli Gurriel. The first baseman is one of five Astros’ players who were part of both world championship teams. He injured a knee in Game 5 and had to sit out Game 6.
H is for Houston. The team won the 2017 title but was mired in a sign-stealing scandal in 2018 and 2019. I told myself the only way for the squad to truly get out from under that, was to win the World Series again.
I is for Indoors. The stadium known as Minute Maid Park originally opened as Enron Field in 1999. This facility boasts a retractable roof.
J is for Jeremy Pena. He won Most Valuable Player honors for the World Series, collecting 10 hits in 25 at-bats.
K is for Kyle Tucker. His running catch into right-field foul territory accounted for the Series’ final out. It was his second out of that ninth inning.
L is for Left field. The Crawford Boxes, consisting of five sections, are an elevated part of the left-field seating area.
M is for Martin Maldonado. The starting catcher played through sports hernia and hand injuries during the Series.
N is for November 5. The date for this year’s final marked the latest calendar date for a World Series game.
O is for One Hundred Six Wins. Houston finished 106-56 during the regular season and won the American League West by 16 games.
P is for Prescient. A story on the MLB.com website before the World Series predicted the Astros would win in six games.
Q is for Quite Nerve-Wracking. This describes all World Series games in which a person enjoys an active rooting interest.
R is for Rainbow. Houston’s rainbow uniforms marked baseball chic (or baseball awfulness, depending on your perspective) in the 1970s and 1980s. Uniforms for Game 6 featured a blue uniform along with rainbow stripes along the sides.
S is for Stretch. Right fielder Chas McCormick leaped and stretched to make a ninth-inning catch in Game 5. This second out helped Houston win 3-2 and gain the Series’ upper hand.
T is for Trey Mancini. The first baseman struggled at the plate during the Series but turned in a key defensive play in the eighth inning of Game 5. As stated before, Houston won 3-2.
U is for Under One Run. Houston’s bullpen members combined for 54 1/3 innings and turned in an earned run average of 0.83, allowing only five earned runs.
V is for Justin Verlander. The 39-year-old recorded his first-ever World Series victory in Game 5, allowing one run and four hits over five innings.
W is Who were the other four Astros playing on both World Series-winning teams? They are Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr., and Justin Verlander.
X is for Extraordinary. Monday’s victory parade occurred before an estimated crowd of 2 million. The parade route spanned 1.7 miles.
Y is for Why, as in, why is anyone spending any time now worrying about free agency, etc., when the season has been over for one week?
Z is for Zero. This is how much stench from the aforementioned scandal remains after last weekend.
