Texas steer ropers earn Days of ‘76 titles

DEADWOOD — John Bland and Trey Wallace represented Texas in the winner’s circle Sunday as single steer roping took center stage on the first day of the 100th annual Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood.
Bland represented the city of Turkey and completed three go-rounds in a total time of 35.9 seconds for one of the division titles. He was one of only five ropers (out of a total of 71) to turn in three qualified times.
Wallace, who hails from George West, secured the Legacy division crown by finishing three go-rounds in a total time of 47.5 seconds. This division is for ropers over the age of 50. His efforts included a second go-round win in 12.4 seconds.
Landon McClaugherty, of Tilden, Texas, turned in the day’s fastest time. A clocking of 9.9 seconds enabled him to win the third go-round.
Morristown, Ariz., steer roper Chad Mathis boasted the fastest time in Legacy steer roping. He won the third go-round in 10.9 seconds.
Montana Ray Parsons of Earlsboro, Okla., was part of the 71-roper field.
He is leading the circuit’s rookie standings and completed his first Sunday go-round in 13.6 seconds.
“I was just blessed right there; they walked in fresh steers,” the 30-year-old Parsons said. “I brought a young horse up here for its first rodeo.”
Parsons started with the Osage Steer Roping Club in Oklahoma and said he would love to win the rookie of the year honor.
He enjoyed an auspicious pro debut earlier this year at the Odessa Pro Rodeo. “I tied four down, didn’t do anything fancy, and ended up winning, I think, second or third in the average,” Parsons said.
It was then on to the MM Fisher Jr. Memorial event in Andrews, Texas, where he earned $1,200 for his efforts. Parsons also finished second the average at Ponca City.
He added prospects for the rookie title look really good.
Parsons and his wife Shelby have two sons. Ransom is 6 years old and collected seven roping
