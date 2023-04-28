SPEARFISH— The subject of this week’s Black Hills State University (BHSU) rodeo team spotlight is senior Tessa Caspers.
Caspers, 20, is majoring in exercise science at Black Hills State University, where she is also a member of the BHSU women’s rodeo team.
She competes in the barrel racing, breakaway roping, and team roping events.
Her parents are Nichols and Kara Caspers, who live in New Underwood. She has three siblings: Kassidy 22 (who is also a member of the BHSU rodeo team), Jessica 16, and Elizabeth 12.
Caspers started in rodeo at a young age.
“I have been rodeoing ever since I was very little. We started out going to the local playdays. Then when I was old enough, I think 8, I started 4-H rodeoing,” said Caspers.
“I mainly started because my dad always did it, and really pushed us girls to as well. Also my family ranches, so riding and being around horses was already a big part of my life,” Caspers added.
Caspers has had had some success in rodeo over the years.
“Since first starting rodeo, I have had some great successes. I’ve won many all-around titles, and made different national finals in different associations such as in little britches, junior high, high school, and I have done well at many college rodeos,” Caspers said.
Recently at the Iowa State Cyclone Stampede in Ames, Iowa, Caspers won the women’s all-around with top-five finishes in breakaway roping and barrel racing.
Caspers also placed third in breakaway roping, and fourth in barrel racing, at that rodeo.
Caspers said her future plans include participating in rodeos.
“After graduation, I would really like to find a job around the area so I am able to live here. I also plan to continue rodeoing,” she said.
Caspers said competing in rodeos leaves her with very little free time.
“Rodeo consumes a large part of my life, but when I am not doing that I really enjoy working out, and being around friends and family,” Caspers said.
Caspers shared a fun fact about her.
“A fun fact about me not many people know is the only broken bone I’ve ever had was my toe from trying to walk on my hands,” she said.
Caspers has set goals for the final two weeks of the season.
“A goal I have for the last couple of weeks of our season is to get the rest of my calves roped at all the rodeos, in hopes to make the college finals,” Caspers said.
