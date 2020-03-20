Terry Peak Ski Area closed for season

LEAD — Terry Peak Ski Area announced this morning that it is now closed for the season, effective immediately, because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
The ski area released the following statement:
"We apologize to our patrons for the short notice, however, due to the ever changing situation regarding COVID-19 we feel it's in the best interest of our employees and guests to close our doors.
"We thank everyone for your understanding and look forward to seeing you next season."
Individuals with questions may call Terry Peak at 605-584-2165 or visit the website ski@terrypeak.com
