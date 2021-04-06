LEAD — Terry Peak conducted its first-ever Pond Skim event to celebrate the final weekend of the 2020-21 ski season. Participants skied down a hill and attempted to keep their balance while moving across a snow hole filled with water about four feet deep. Beach balls and inflatable rings added to the degree of difficulty. Videos are attached.
