Tellinghuisen ends early

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 and Belle Fourche Post 32 each finished 1-2 at an Alan Tellinghuisen baseball tournament shortened to two days because of rain.
Spearfish head coach Parker Louks said the cancellation was announced Sunday morning, and the seeding games scheduled for that day were not played.
Post 164 fell 11-2 to WESTCO and defeated the Billings Expos 10-2 on Saturday. Belle Fourche dropped two Saturday games: 14-1 to the Douglas Cats and 12-0 to the Expos.
“The at-bats and the offensive end were actually great,” Louks said in recapping the weekend. He added that improvement will be key when Spearfish faces East River squads.
Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said Friday did not go as well as the team hoped. He added the starting pitching is lacking depth.
What does Doran see as the biggest takeaway for his team? “Knowing what we can do if we play the right way together,” he said. “Knowing the work that we need to continue to put in to this season to be competitive and ready to go for when we get to the regionals in July.”
