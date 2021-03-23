Team chemistry defines Lady Broncs season

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche forged an 18-7 record and eighth-place state A girls’ basketball tournament showing this season. One significant component contributed heavily to that success.
“What really stands out is how close-knit this group is,” Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr said. “They get along well, and in practices, they were always challenging each other.”
Burr agreed that closeness was a team strength going into the season. He said that contributed to the biggest on-court strength.
“They play so hard and give their heart out there,” Burr explained. “They’ve got each other’s back and can rely on one another.”
Burr said shooting posed the biggest concern area going into the campaign.
The Broncs edged Hill City 52-50 in their opener. A 36-34 win over Wall lifted Belle Fourche’s record to 5-0.
A 53-33 victory over Chadron offset a loss and kept the Broncs’ record at 6-1. Belle Fourche toppled Spearfish 56-42 to begin a four-game winning streak, with a 49-19 win over Hot Springs lifting the Broncs to 10-2.
Belle Fourche dropped two of its next three games. A 62-14 setback to St. Thomas More put the Broncs’ mark at 11-4.
Triumphs over Douglas (51-15), Rapid City Christian (65-56), Custer (56-39), New Underwood (52-39 in overtime), and Faith (51-30) helped Belle Fourche end the regular season at 16-4.
Belle Fourche brought the number 3 seed into the Region 7A-8A tournament. A 53-48 win over Rapid City Christian put the Broncs into the class A SoDak 16 event, where they defeated Parkston 50-46 to reach the state tournament.
The Broncs were seeded sixth going into state. They fell 53-36 to Hamlin, 66-63 to Dakota Valley, and 49-42 to McCook Central-Montrose to place eighth.
Burr said Belle Fourche was not sure of itself when the season started. He added defense was a key, with players buying into the notion of playing for school pride and one another.
The win over Parkston served as one of the biggest on-court highlights.
“We always talk about that it’s everybody on the team,” Burr said. “Everybody has to give that little bit.”
Burr cited efforts like Dru Keegan’s key 3-point field goal against Hill City, Dylan Stedillie’s efforts against Spearfish, Chloe Crago’s taking three charging fouls in the region tournament against Rapid City Christian, and Kaylin Garza’s 24-point effort against Parkston.
“It seemed like every time we need someone to step up, there was always someone different that could do it for us,” Burr said. “That’s what was so special about this team.”
Burr said every team member improved throughout the season. He added younger players like Grace Clooten, Tia Williamson, and Charlie Henwood also helped a lot.
Kylee Crago, Jasmyn Jensen, Hayley Wilbur, and Bella Jensen represented the senior class. Burr said this group has been quite special.
“They played their role so well and were supportive all year long,” Burr said. “They did everything we asked them to do; I can’t praise them enough.”
Burr said the Broncs will have great athletes coming back. He added members are talking about working hard this summer.
“They enjoyed that state tournament and would love to go back,” Burr said. “A winning attitude is contagious, and hopefully they can keep it that way.”
Burr thanked the parents and team’s supporters for their contributions this season. “That’s what helps make you build a program,” he said.
