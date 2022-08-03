Taylor Graveman places fifth at USA Wrestling Nationals

FARGO, N.D. — Taylor Graveman, from Spearfish, battled through nine wrestling matches and came home with fifth place and an All-American wrestler title, at the USA Wrestling Fargo Nationals, July 15-22, in Fargo, N.D.
Graveman started 3-0 in the morning on day one of the tournament in a 101-pound women’s bracket. Later that day, she came and faced the number two see, and they fought for quite a while.
Then there two hard throws that resulted in a nine-point swing for the other wrestler, and Graveman lost that match.
Graveman moved on and won another three matches to end up 6-1 on the day.
“Last year I made it to the medal round, but I was kind of content just being able to place and be recognized as an All-American wrestler, which led me to not perform to my best ability,” said Graveman. “This year I had a different approach, I made it to the second day and wasn’t content only placing, I wanted the highest place I could possibly get.
“Knowing that I was going to be an All-American no matter if I got first or eighth, made me realize that I just needed to wrestle and the placing would take care of itself.”
She said that she was thankful to say that she is now a six time All American, but she will continue to strive for more.
“Whether it was a win or a loss, I know I learned something in every match that I wrestled,” Graveman said.
Joel Martin, Spearfish’s girls’ wrestling coach was pleased with Graveman’s performance..
“Taylor (Graveman had a very difficult bracket that included 101 girls from across the nation. There was over 15 girls ranked nationally in her weight bracket and along the way, she defeated the number three ranked girl, who is also an University of Iowa commit,” said Martin. “To place fifth is an amazing accomplishment. Taylor has been wrestling for us since the seventh grade and is one of the hardest workers you will find. But one of her best traits is having just great character and leadership. We are lucky to have her in our program.”
Graveman wrestled in the Junior 132-pound weight class, and was not seeded going into the tournament.
“With this tournament being the end to my very long season, I have taken away many valuable lessons and accomplishments. In return, this will allow me to be able to work on what I need to improve on as well as continuing to work on what I did well,” Graveman said.
Unlike last year, this year Graveman was not the only South Dakota lady wrestler.
South Dakota took nine female competitors, five Cadets and four Juniors.
“Everyone competed very well and I think that everyone was able to learn throughout their journey. Unfortunately, we only had two All American female wrestlers,” said Graveman. “This will not stop us. The ladies from team South Dakota will be back next year ready to get All-American recognition.”
