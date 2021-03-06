SPEARFISH — Maraia Kruske and Taylor Graveman earned titles in the first-ever South Dakota-sanctioned state girls’ wrestling tournament last weekend, but they also have other things in common.
Both are 16-year-old Spearfish High School sophomores who started wrestling in Lead-Deadwood.
Their interest began because their brothers competed in the sport.
Graveman and Kruske were thrilled upon hearing that announcement that South Dakota would sanction girls’ wrestling starting with the 2020-21 season.
Kruske claimed top honors in the class A 112-pound weight class on Saturday, with Graveman’s title occurring at 143. Both received congratulations from many quarters through the weekend and into Monday, when this interview was conducted.
“It’s nice to hear somebody show how they’ve accepted that you have worked so hard for your career,” Kruske said.
The paths Kruske and Graveman took to reach this stage, however, were very different.
Kruske’s wrestling journey started in third grade when she attended a brother’s tournament.
A female competitor from Spearfish inspired Kruske to give it a try.
Kruske won state AAU titles in third and fifth grades. She lost her first-ever match, and won her second.
“Ever since I won that match, it’s been addicting to just win,” Kruske said.
She was the lone girl in the Lead-Deadwood wrestling room, which created quite a bit of unease.
“It was really weird because some of the guys didn’t like that a girl was on the team,” Kruske recalled. “They didn’t want to practice with you until the coaches would make somebody practice with you.”
Having a girl in the room was very new then, but wrestlers got used to things as time progressed. They would spend more practice time with Kruske.
That first state title did not convert all of her male counterparts.
Kruske recalled hearing that she did not work as hard as the boys did.
“They didn’t understand that guys are stronger than you,” Kruske said. “When you’re wrestling girls, it’s equal strength, and you do have to work as hard.”
Not everything was uncomfortable, however.
Kruske was in a sport she loved, and she noted changes in her attitude and fitness level.
Wrestling boys provided the biggest challenge for Kruske because of their higher strength levels.
She said she had to constantly work out and get stronger to be able to compete.
Kruske started varsity wrestling as a Lead-Deadwood seventh-grader under head coach Beau Voegeli. She did not win a varsity match and felt quite discouraged.
“I was like, once I get to high school, that’s just how it’s going to be the rest of my life,” Kruske said. “I never thought that girls’ wrestling was going to get sanctioned in South Dakota while I was going to school here.”
Voegeli was Kruske’s favorite coach.
He departed for Rapid City, and Kruske recalled she was going to quit if she stayed in Lead-Deadwood.
However, Voegeli prompted Kruske’s parents to let her transfer to Spearfish and wrestle for coach John Bokker.
That ended a six-year stint in Lead-Deadwood; she is in her second year here.
Help came from other areas.
The father of Spearfish wrestler Max Sailor chatted with Kruske’s parents and wanted her to make the move.
Voegeli told Kruske’s parents he was leaving and told them to let her move.
That time in Lead-Deadwood helped set Kruske’s foundation for the past two years. She learned how to wrestle on a high school team and work hard on the mat.
“I came here (Spearfish), and I fell in love with the program,” Kruske said. “He (coach John Bokker) kept talking to me about how he thinks I can be great at wrestling.”
Kruske recalled she began working harder, and the victory numbers grew.
“Then, they sanctioned girls’ wrestling,” she said. “Once they did that, it made me excited for the sport again.”
Having girls in the wrestling room is more normalized than before. Spearfish had six girls there this season, and Kruske said everyone accepts it.
The Lead-Deadwood situation (girls in the wrestling room) was new. Kruske was encouraged to keep her head up and take a clear mind onto the mat.
Wrestling boys, as opposed to girls, does not mean a different approach for Kruske.
“You just have to go out there with a clear head and say, ‘I can go out there and be aggressive,’” she said.
South Dakota’s sanctioning of girls’ wrestling came at the perfect time for Kruske.
She recalled being ready to quit the sport before that announcement was made.
“I was like, ‘I’ll give it one more shot,’” Kruske recalled. “If I don’t like it after this year, I’m done.”
Kruske competed against other girls and rediscovered her love for the sport. She said the sanctioning has made things a lot easier and fairer.
“It’s not that I hated wrestling guys,” Kruske said. “It was just harder once you got older.”
Kruske said she is much more aggressive when wrestling against girls. She added she could win state if she worked hard and put her mind to it.
The state title is at the top of Kruske’s highlight list, but other things stand out during the 33-12 campaign.
“I made a lot of new friends, and I got to see all of the new girls coming out,” she said. “Just to see how much the sport had grown was my favorite part of the year.”
Before state began, Kruske was just short of the 20 pins she needed to receive a hoodie. She needed at least one pin at state and finished with three.
“When you’re the first girl that starts on a team, other girls see that,” Kruske said. “If you don’t quit and you keep trying every year, more girls will see that and want to keep trying.”
The season is over, but Kruske will practice each Monday and work out more than she did a year ago.
Graveman remains truly grateful being able to participate in that historic tournament.
She said congratulations are gratifying because of the hard work she has put in.
She began wrestling as a fourth-grader because a younger brother (Parker Graveman) did so. She wanted to wrestle against boys, but tournaments would include separate girls’ brackets although she was the only one.
“I never wanted to take the trophy, or medal, or whatever it was because I didn’t work for anything,” Graveman said.
She wrestled against boys and enjoyed that because she was working towards something.
Graveman was the only girl in the wrestling room and liked to outwork the boys. She pushed herself as hard as they pushed her.
Quitting never entered Graveman’s mind. The desire to outwork the boys in the room kept her going.
“They respected me, the more I continued to wrestle,” Graveman said when asked how the boys accepted her. “They knew that I was dedicated and committed to the sport; they wanted me to be with them too.”
Graveman was told this day — girls’ wrestling being bigger than just one person or city — would arrive.
She most enjoyed being able to go to tournaments and wrestle with her siblings, with family members in the stands. Her biggest challenge centered on not being allowed to wrestle in boys’ tournament brackets.
Spearfish Middle School coach Joel Martin, and Graveman’s father, have been with Graveman from the start. Martin convinced her to move from Lead-Deadwood to Spearfish.
Graveman said her overall technique has improved throughout the years, but she pointed to something else.
“I’ve realized that you’ve got to have a mindset to be able to do anything in wrestling,” she said. To that end, she tries to stay positive about everything.
She spent two years in the Lead-Deadwood wrestling program, moving to Spearfish for her sixth-grade year. Fourth- and fifth-grade seasons were spent with Spearfish’s AAU program. She was on the Lead-Deadwood middle school team as a sixth-grader. She joined the Spearfish school district as a seventh-grader.
“I liked the environment that Spearfish produced,” Graveman said in explaining her move here. That included team members and coaches who offered a lot of support.
Wrestling boys presents a welcome challenge for Graveman. “I really enjoy it because it pushes me to my limits. It shows me that I’m pretty close in competition with the boys,” she said.
Her approach to a match emphasizes confidence and a positive mindset, regardless of the opponent.
“Like coach (John) Bokker always says, we’re thankful for the opportunity to compete,” Graveman said.
Her final record was 36-3. One of her other highlights included 30 pins against boys’ and girls’ opponents.
Younger girls see older girls do something that was not thought possible. “I think that sparks something in their brain and tells them that they can do it, too,” Graveman said.
Graveman’s next wrestling event is July at a Fargo, N.D., tournament. Her goals include a placing that has eluded her.
Bokker said he enjoyed coaching Kruske and Graveman for the second straight season. The two wrestled against boys during the 2019-20 season.
“I knew once they got the opportunity to wrestle girls that they would definitely do amazing,” Bokker said. He added they were very competitive against boys’ opponents.
Graveman and Kruske boasted a strong wrestling background that set them up well for this season, according to Bokker.
This season was nothing new for Bokker, who coached girls on his Arizona high school team. One of his former athletes was number 2 in the NAIA national rankings.
Coaching girls is not really different from coaching boys, in Bokker’s view. “They’re just as competitive and have the same emotions and everything,” he said.
The transition of having girls in the room was smooth for the Spartans.
“The guys have been used to wrestling Taylor (Graveman) and Maraia (Kruske) for years,” Bokker said. “They pretty much accept them as ‘They’re wrestlers; they’re not girls. They’re teammates.’”
