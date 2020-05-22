Taking a look back at sports highlights

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from May 20-25, in five-year intervals, between five and 15 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Spearfish finished ninth at the state AA girls’ golf tournament. Nellie Enderby’s 36-hole 182 paced Spearfish. Jenna Geist, who had recorded a hole-in-one on the first day, ended with a 208.
Belle Fourche’s Jade Burr tied for seventh place at the state A girls’ golf tournament. She fired a 178 for 36 holes. Lead-Deadwood’s Taylor Beagle placed 12th at 191.
Spearfish defeated Sturgis 15-0 and 10-0 in a Legion baseball doubleheader. Post 164 pitchers allowed a total of three hits.
Kyler Schmidt and Damian Hall of Spearfish set Black Hills Conference track meet records in helping the Spartans win the title. Schmidt cleared 13 feet 7 inches in the boys’ pole vault. Hall finished the boys’ 200-meter dash in 22.37 seconds.
Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche boasted a total of six champions at the Region 8A track meet. Carolyn Groeger (school record 9 feet 6.25 inches in girls’ pole vault), Miranda Gallagher (school record 35-4 in girls’ triple jump), Jade Derby (girls’ long jump), and Gavin Haefs (boys’ 300-meter hurdles) represented Lead-Deadwood in the winners’ circle. Belle Fourche’s champions were the boys’ 4x800 relay and Shayla Howell (girls’ 200 dash, girls’ 400 dash, and girls’ high jump).
The Spearfish boys’ 4x200-meter relay set a school record at the Last Chance track meet. Cole Richards, Dylan Reiners, Rance Sivertsen, and Damian Hall combined for a time of 1 minute 27.26 seconds.
Ten years ago (2010)
Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood placed second and third, respectively, at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Newell’s Jordan Trohkimoinen fired an 18-hole 84 for medalist honors. Belle Fourche’s McKenzie Watson was third at 92; Lead-Deadwood’s Ellise Nichols placed fifth at 98.
Spearfish’s Abby Albers set her third official state girls’ long jump record of the season. She soared 19 feet 3.25 inches at a track meet in Spearfish. An earlier report of 19-3.25 turned out to be unofficial, with 19-3 being the official mark.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Lead-Deadwood won its second consecutive state A girls’ golf championship. The Golddiggers fired a 36-hole 711 to top the field by 46 shots. Tara Hofer carded a 164 for the individual title. Larissa Rantapaa and Tassy Rantapaa tied for fifth at 179. Dani Bellet tied for 13th place at 191; Jenessa Rantapaa tied for 16th at 192. “Everybody played a part in coming home with that nice trophy,” Golddiggers’ head coach Joan Rachetto said in the May 25, 2005 Black Hills Pioneer.
Dan Brick set a Lead-Deadwood school record at the Region 8A track meet. He cleared 14 feet 0 inches in the boys’ pole vault event.
Spearfish hosted the final round of the Marvin Garrett Rough Stock series. Winners were Chris Timberman (87 points in bareback riding), Ryan Elshere and Brandon West (78 points apiece in saddle bronc riding), Brian Curtis (79 points in bull riding), and Ryan Moncur (85 points in steer riding).
Lead-Deadwood swept the Rapid City Post 320 Shooting Stars 2-0 and 4-0 in a Legion baseball doubleheader. Pitchers for Lead-Deadwood allowed a total of three hits.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.