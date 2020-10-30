Super Bowl bound

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Rams Peewee team had an undefeated season record of 7-0. They beat the Sturgis Buccanneers Saturday, in the playoffs, 12-0 to advance to the Black Hills Youth Football League’s Superbowl. They will play the Hot Springs Bills for the championship at 3:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 1, at O’Harra Stadium/Dunham Field, in Rapid City. Rams team members are: First row left, Corban Bossert, Ziah Torpy, Treydon Besler, Kale Huiner, McCamis Conklin, Rayce Johner, Keegan Ozuna, Jason Schwartz, Spencer Marta, Jett Schaefer. Middle row left, Morgyn Loup, Graham Hughes, Brock Lewis, Kade Vavruska, Thomas Hughes, Zhoel Irion, Skyler Bryant, Blake Andress, Jesse Hiermeier, and Riley Jewell. Back row left, Nate Loup, Bill Lewis, Cody Ozuna, Shawn Marta, and Elbert Andress.
