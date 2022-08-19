Super 6 slated for Saturday

Many bikers will compete in the fourth annual Black Hills Super 6 mountain bike race south of Spearfish this Saturday. They transverse a loop for three hours or a longer course for six hours, completing as many laps as possible during that time period. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — The Big Hill Trailhead south of Spearfish will host the fourth annual Black Hills Super 6 mountain bike race this Saturday.

Participants complete as many laps as possible during a three-hour or six-hour time duration. Flowy single track and double track are featured, and the race may be completed by an individual or as part of a time.

