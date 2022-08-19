Super 6 slated for Saturday

SPEARFISH — The Big Hill Trailhead south of Spearfish will host the fourth annual Black Hills Super 6 mountain bike race this Saturday.
Participants complete as many laps as possible during a three-hour or six-hour time duration. Flowy single track and double track are featured, and the race may be completed by an individual or as part of a time.
The six-hour race gets underway at 8 a.m., and the three-hour race begins at 10 a.m. A three-hour team may include a maximum of two people, with six-hour teams permitting a maximum of four people.
Six divisions are offered for each race. They are individual male, individual female, male team, female team, mixed team, and a 16-and-under team.
Laps begin and end in the Big Hill Trailhead’s meadow area by the warming hut. An aid station will be located in that area.
This event is a fundraiser for the Northern Hills Area CASA program. It is the only known mountain bike race that supports a nonprofit organization.
Diana Reth and her husband Jonathan helped create this event. She has volunteered for Northern Hills CASA for 10 years.
“We are big mountain bikers,” Diana Reth said. “We’ve done lots of races all over the U.S., and we thought it would be a fun and easy way for us to help CASA.”
The Reths have resided in the Spearfish area for 14 years and mountain biked during that time.
“I love that it’s always challenging,” Reth said in describing the appeal of mountain bike riding. “It’s still not easy, but it’s still fun and rewarding.
“The Black Hills is so beautiful, and it gives me a way to get outside.”
Part of that early setup included designating Big Hill Trailhead as the site, which it has been every year.
“That’s where a lot of the mountain bike trails go,” Reth said. “We do all those sports up there; we really like the area.” Other sports for the Reths include snowshoeing and cross country skiing trails.
Event appeal for Reth includes the fact that it allows bikers of every level to participate. Other factors add to her enjoyment.
“There aren’t very many mountain bike races that allow for teams,” Reth said. “It allows for a lot of kids to be able to do it.”
Jonathan Reth serves as the master of ceremonies and Diana helps with many other race-day functions. She said the couple’s children will participate.
Preparation includes making sure the course is clear, with grass mowing and debris removal part of the process. The path is also marked.
Reth marks success by people having fun, which she said they usually do.
