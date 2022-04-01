STURGIS — The Sturgis Youth Wrestling Club honored 44 wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament March 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
Rex Lyon, one of the coaches of the youth program, talked with the team during the send off event on Thursday at the West Gym.
“Be ready for your first match and don’t look any further than that, and the most important thing is to go and have fun,” said Lyon. “Not everyone gets to go to state and you did, so wrestle hard. You have worked all season for this. Take one match at a time, don’t overlook anyone, as this is the state tournament and anything can happen.”
Dee Daniels, a state qualifier from the high school team, shared some thoughts with the younger wrestlers.
“Wrestling is fun, so go have fun at the state tournament, good luck and wrestle hard.”
Those individuals that qualified fro the Sturgis Youth Wrestling Club include: Tots division: Bodhi Hopson, Kade Richter, and Rett Gutknecht.
Bantam: Sawyer Sigman, William Rikala, Hudson Shull, Beck Teppo, Thayne Dunn, and Merreck Hagen.
Midget: Isaac Hoiten, Foster Baldwin, Tucker Long, Cannon Mez, Chris Anderson, Jory Dawson, and Karston O’Grady.
Novice: Arlis Lutz, Tyce Dunn, Emerson Harwood, Taten Adams, and Mason Hagen.
Schoolboy: Sullivan Sigman, Conor Oshanick, Tyler Baldwin, Beau Odegaard, Jaxon Toennies, Shea Deering, Jace Thurman, Wyatt Marler, Ephraim Brant, Zhoel Irion, and Tanner Gouldin.
Girls A: Oakley Adams, Madelyn Oshanick, Alora Wendt, Emilia Harwood, Kinley Baldwin, and Cheyenne Love.
Girls B: ShaeLynn Love, Mersadies Wilt, Kaidynce Hand, and Chloe Oshanick.
Girls HS: Madison Snyder, and Brooklyn Brant.
