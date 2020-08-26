BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis earned an 8-1 victory over Belle Fourche as the Scoopers opened their varsity girls’ soccer season Tuesday afternoon in Belle Fourche.
“We wanted to just come out, be a team, move the ball,” Scoopers’ head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said. “The heat was one of those factors that we knew was going to be an issue. This was really a team win.”
Emilee Willey scored from the right side to give Sturgis a 1-0 lead with 34 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. The margin reached 2-0 when Rowan Swift dribbled toward the goal and sent a shot past the Broncs’ goalkeeper.
Sturgis extended its margin to 3-0 on a Sawyer Dennis goal with nine minutes remaining in the first half.
Broncs’ goalkeeper Reese McKenna made two saves during the first six minutes of the second half. Willey scored four minutes later as the Sturgis advantage grew to 4-0.
McKenna collected four more saves to keep the margin at four goals. Willey and Lily Carlson scored within 2 1/2 minutes of one another as the visiting Scoopers led 6-0.
Belle Fourche received another save from McKenna. Teammate Dru Keegan dribbled toward the goal and scored from the right side to put the Broncs on the scoreboard and cut the margin to 6-1.
Dennis tallied two more goals down the stretch to account for the final 8-1 margin for Sturgis.
Fitzpatrick said Dennis played a significant role in getting the offense started. “We did a good job getting her the ball in positions to finish. Our defense allowed us to move the ball in and out,” he added.
Sturgis rotated a few different players into its defense to figure out where people will play, according to Fitzpatrick. “The communication was good back there, but in every game, we can get better,” he said.
The Scoopers will square off against Mitchell this Friday and Huron on Saturday. Both games are in Sturgi, and Fitzpatrick looks for his team to keep building on the successes it had tonight.
“They moved the ball really well,” Belle Fourche head coach Rob Creed said in describing the Scoopers. He added Sturgis’ players are older than the Broncs’.
“I’m still proud of the girls, and we’re still plugging away,” Creed said. “We just have to keep working.”
Creed said the team’s level of play was similar to that of last weekend, when the Broncs fell to Groton and Sioux Falls Christian.
The Broncs, now 0-5, will go on the road for the next two games. They face West Central on Friday and Dakota Valley on Saturday.
