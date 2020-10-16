LEAD — Sturgis’ varsity volleyball squad defeated Lead-Deadwood three games to one Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood high school gym.
The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-23. Sturgis captured the next three games 25-10, 25-10, and 25-9 to secure the match victory.
“It seems like the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a really hard time getting going,” Sturgis head coach Debbie Cano said. “We need to figure out how to fix that.”
Lillie Wittmayer served consecutive aces as the Golddiggers forged an 8-8 tie in the first game. Rachel Janssen’s attacking kill kept Lead-Deadwood in a 12-12 tie.
Sturgis tied matters at 16 as Makayla Keffeler served back-to-back aces. Brinley Pickett’s attacking kill kept the visiting Scoopers within 19-18.
An attacking kill by Kaylee Whatley moved Sturgis into a 21-21 tie.
Lead-Deadwood moved ahead 24-22 on Allison Mollman’s attack kill en route to the 25-23 win.
“We came out with a ton of energy, and we were moving our feet,” Lead-Deadwood assistant coach Brooke Kappen said of that first game. “We were getting up on blocks, getting
