Sturgis U-12 trophy winners

The Sturgis U-12 travel baseball team holds the trophy and celebrates after winning the Omaha SlumpBuster D3 Consolation Bracket Championship, June 18-20, in Omaha, Neb. Pictured are: Jace Thurman, Jack Jolley, Tate Johnson, Jaxon Dodson, Easton Sabers, Enzo Stone, Tyler Cutts, Blake Kaufman, Cael Pool, and Landon Lyons. Not pictured are coaches Paul Pool and Justin Thurman. Courtesy photo

OMAHA, Neb. — The Sturgis 12 U travling baseball team competed in the 2021 Omaha SlumpBuster baseball tournament, June 18-20 in Omaha, Neb.

Sturgis defeated Top Tier Red from Willowbrook, Ill. 15-6 in the championship game and were 3-3 for the weekend.  

There were a total of 48 teams competing in the 12U division of the tournament, which coincided with the start of the College World Series.

