Sturgis Titans finish 1-3 at home tournament

STURGIS — The Sturgis Titans’ varsity Legion baseball team split its first two games at the Sturgis Baseball Rally that ended Sunday at Strong Field.
Post 33 dropped a 9-6 decision to the Billings Expos in its first game Friday. Sturgis defeated the Casper Valor Vikings 15-2 in a Saturday contest that featured a two-hour rain delay.
“We get behind, and then we find our way back in,” Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said of the Billings game. “I’ve been telling the guys we can’t not show up for the first five innings and then expect to win.”
Bradford said the Titans are working on that aspect and hope to figure it out before it becomes too late in the season.
Billings 9, Sturgis 6
Billings built a 9-0 lead by scoring once in the first inning, three times in the second, once in the third, and four times in the fourth.
Ridge Inhofer tripled to score RJ Andrzjewski and bring the Titans to within 9-1 in the fifth.
David Anderson’s single scored Inhofer and made the score 9-2.
Sturgis cut the margin to 9-3 in the fifth when Thor Sundstrom grounded out to score Anderson.
Owen Cass scored on the back end of a double steal in the sixth to bring the Titans within 9-4.
Sturgis used an Evan Stroud single to score Kain Peters and close the gap to 9-5. Cass’ groundout scored Stroud to make the score 9-6, but the Titans got no closer.
Andrzjewski scored one run and collected three hits for Sturgis; Peters contributed one run and two hits. Dustin Alan took the pitching loss.
Sturhis lost to Casper 15-2 Saturday night.
The game was in the top of the first inning when the rain delay occurred. Sturgis players and coaches were among those helping to get the water off the field and get it ready for the rest of the night.
“For them to be able to come back from that delay and be locked in, that’s pretty awesome,” Bradford said.
A few Sturgis players started to swing the bat really well, according to Bradford. He cited David Anderson, who had two triples on the day. The Titans used a seven-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach.
Sturgis lost to Mile City Sunday, 5-3.
The Outlaws built up a 5-0 lead and held on for the win.
Inhofer had three hits, drove in a run, and scored a run, for Post 33. Connor Cruickshank took the loss for Sturgis, going seven innings and giving up five runs on nine hits, while striking out two.
Sturgis (7-11) is scheduled to vplay Sioux Falls East in a doubleheader June 23, in Chamberlain.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.