Sturgis Titans drop 2 to Harrisburg

STURGIS — Sturgis fell 18-9 to Harrisburg to end Thursday’s Legion baseball doubleheader at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
“They hit the ball hard and drove gaps,” Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said of Harrisburg, which scored a total of 17 runs in the final three innings. “They were hard line drives.”
Ridge Inhofer’s first-inning single plated Zach Hess and brought Sturgis into a 1-1 tie. Owen Cass singled to plate Inhofer and John Fischer as the Titans went ahead 3-1.
Hess came home on Inhofer’s infield single in the second to put Sturgis up 4-1. Fischer followed with a two-run double to score David Anderson and Inhofer; the Titans now led 6-1.
Sturgis extended its edge to 7-1 in the third frame. Dylan Gillespie reached base on an error, and RJ Andrzejski sprinted home.
Harrisburg erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to forge a 7-7 tie. Jack Sutton’s two-run double, scoring Chase Mason and Ben Loos, led the way.
The visiting Tigers used a four-run sixth frame to grab an 11-7 lead. Loos delivered a two-run single for Harrisburg, which also took advantage of three Titans’ errors.
Hess drew a leadoff walk in Sturgis’ half of the sixth. Gillespie clubbed a home run over the leftfield fence to bring the Titans within 11-9.
Harrisburg used a seven-run seventh inning to put the game out of reach. Jack Rabern’s two-run single and Sutton’s two-run double led the way.
Murphey pitched the first five innings and allowed only one run through the first four.
“He was doing a really good job of changing his speeds and keeping them (Harrisburg) off balance,” Bradford said in describing Murphey’s efforts. He added the Titans then stopped playing defense.
Hess scored three runs and added a hit for Sturgis. Gillespie was tagged with the pitching loss.
The Tigers received three runs and three hits from Zeb Wede. Jack Teigen claimed the pitching win.
Harrisburg used a 10-run third inning to record a 14-4 victory in the first game. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Sturgis is scheduled to host Belle Fourche next Wednesday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.