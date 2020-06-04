Sturgis Titans down Rapid City Post 320

STURGIS — The Sturgis Post 33 Titans had a tough first inning in the season home opener, but came back, and had a five inning win, 13-3, over the Rapid City Post 320 Stars.
“Our bats are going to be the key for us to keep this going, but our defense is also going to have to keep playing like this. We had one error in five innings, and that is good baseball,” said Dominic Bradford, Sturgis coach.
David Anderson, Sturgis pitcher, dominated the game after the rough first inning, he did not giving up any runs and just a couple hits.
“It was a little rough in the beginning. I was a little nervous; it was the first game pitching since regionals last year. Last year, I didn’t pitch very much, maybe three innings the entire year,” said Anderson.
“David (Anderson) is a very confident pitcher once he gets rolling. He said his nerves was getting to him; he settled down, and got the lead back for us,” Bradford added.
“The curve ball and fast ball was working and I was in the zone. The umpire was calling it a little tight, so I had to adjust to that, Anderson added.
John Fischer hit an out-of-the-park home run, that scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to move the score to 9-3.
“(John) Fischer has been a good stick for us the last couple years, and he really got around on that one. I wasn’t sure it was going to clear the fence, but when it did it was a great feeling to see that,” Bradford said.
Bradford talked about the team’s offense, and that is one thing he really likes about the team: that they believe in the next-guy-up mentality. As soon as one guy gets out, it is so what, they just want to get the next guy up.
“It is early in the year, and I have a saying ‘no one cares, work hard’ so we will enjoy this victory tonight, but we will forget about it and keep moving forward,” Bradford said.
Anderson completed the entire five inning game for Sturgis and got the win. He faced 23 batters and allowed five hits, three runs, and four walks to go with four strikeouts.
Zach Hess was two for four at the plate, with two doubles, one run, and four RBI. Dylan Gillespie was one of four at the plate and had a single.
Anderson scored two runs and finished three for four at the plate with one RBI.
Ridge Inhofer scored two runs and was three for four at the plate with one RBI. Fischer was two for four at the plate.
The Titans (2-0) will host the Rapid City Senior Babe Ruth on Friday, and Douglas on Saturday.
