WATERTOWN — The Sturgis Stingrays swim team competed at the Short Course State A Championships in early March.
The 12-and-under championships were held Feb. 24-26 in Watertown, while the 13-and-over Championships were held March 2-5 in Pierre.
Short Course State”A” Championships serve as the beginning of championship season for USA swimming, with the top swimmers receiving a bid to the Speedo Sectionals, which were held March 10-12 in Fargo, ND.
The Stingrays had 18 swimmers qualify for state championships.
The 12-and-under swimmers were Aaron Ainslie, Mary Ainslie, Mya Bradley, JJ Bradly, and Marin Hammerstrom.
The 13-and-over swimmers were: Christian Ainslie, Nathan Ainslie, Matt Corr, Parker Cotts, Marlo Cotts, Bodie Cotts, Andrew Graves, Owen Hale, Noree Hammerstrom, Keegan Jones, Reese Sazama, Eian Stetser, and Brady Zastoupil.
The Stingrays are coached by Daniel and Tracy Ainslie, Holly Jones, and Dean Hawks.
Both meets were set up in a prelims/finals format, with all swimmers swimming a prelim in the morning, and the top 16 returning to swim for the top eight spots in the finals races toclose out the evenings.
Keegan Jones, in the 15-16 year old boys division, received a bid to Speedo Sectionals in the 100-yard fly and the 100-yard free.
In the 12-and-under division, Aaron Ainslie finished third overall in the state for 11-12 year old boys.
In individual races and top eight finishes, Mary Ainslie won sixth in the Girls 9-10 100-yard butter fky, Marin Hammerstrom won fourth place in the Girls 9-10 100-yard breaststroke, and fifth place in the Girls 9-10 50-yard breaststroke.
In the 13 and Over Division, the Stingrays had Relay Teams and Individual races.
The relay teams were broken up by Mixed 15-and-over, Boys 13-14, and Boys 15-and-over.
Relay top eight finishes:
Matt Corr, Nathan Ainslie, Christian Ainslie, Keegan Jones: sixth place, 15-and-over Boys, 800 free relay
Bodie Cotts, Andrew Graves, Eian Stetser, Reese Sazama: seventh place, 13-14 Boys, 400 free relay
Parker Cotts, Nathan Ainslie, Matt Corr, Keegan Jones: seventh place, 15-and-over Boys, 400 free relay
Christian Ainslie, Nathan Ainslie, Keegan Jones, Matt Corr: seventh place, 15-and-over Boys, 400 IM relay
Eian Stetser, Andrew Graves, Bodie Cotts, Reese Sazama: eighth place, 13-14 Boys, 400 IM relay
Bodie Cotts, Andrew Graves, Reese Sazama, Eian Stetser: eighth place, 13-14 Boys, 200 free relay
Parker Cotts, Brady Zastoupil, Owen Hale, Nathan Ainslie: eighth place, 15 and-over, Boys 200 free relay
Individual Top Eight finishes:
Keegan Jones, 2nd place, 15-16 Boys, 100 fly, and sectionals qualifed
Noree Hammerstrom, third place, 13-14 Girls, 100 fly
Nathan Ainslie, 3rd place, 15-16 Boys, 200 breast
Keegan Jones fourth place, 15-16 Boys, 50 free, and sectionals qualified
Eian Stetser, fourth place, 13-14 Boys, 200 back
Eian Stetser, fourth place, 13-14 Boys, 200 fly
Keegan Jones, fourth place, 15-16 Boys, 200 fly
Nathan Ainslie, fifth place, 15-16 Boys, 200 fly
Nathan Ainslie, fifth place, 15-16 Boys, 1,000 free
Parker Cotts, fifth place, 17-19 Boys, 200 breast
Matt Corr, sixth place, 15-16 boys, 100 free
Eian Stetser, sixth place, 13-14 Boys, 400 IM
Nathan Ainslie, sixth place, 15-16 Boys, 400 IM
Parker Cotts, seventh place, 17-19 Boys, 100 back
Parker Cotts, seventh place, 17-19 Boys, 100 breast
Noree Hammerstrom, seventh place, 13-14 Girls, 200 IM
Keegan Jones seventh place, 15-16 boys, 200 IM
Parker Cotts, seventh place, 17-19 Boys, 200 back
Brady Zastoupil , eighth place, 17-19 boys, 100 back
Owen Hale, eighth place, 15-16 Boys, 1,000 free
Christian Ainslie, eighth place, 17-19 Boys 1,000 free
The state championship meet was hosted by the Pierre Swim Club and marks the end of short course season for the 2022-2023 season.
Long course season will begin in May.
If you interested in joining swim team, please message Sturgis Swimming through the Facebook page.
