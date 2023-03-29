13-and-over_6487327.jpg

Pictured are Sturgis Stingrays 13-and-over state team members, front row from left: Noree Hammerstrom, Marlo Cotts, Owen Hale, Eian Stetser, Matt Corr, Christian Ainslie, and Brady Zastoupil. Back row from left: Reese Sazama, Andrew Graves, Parker Cotts, Bodie Cotts, Nathan Ainslie, Keegan Jones. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

WATERTOWN — The Sturgis Stingrays swim team competed at the Short Course State A Championships in early March.

The 12-and-under championships were held Feb. 24-26  in Watertown, while the 13-and-over Championships were held March 2-5 in Pierre.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.