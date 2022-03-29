Sturgis Scoopers shut out Douglas 21-0, in season opener

STURGIS — The bats were on fire at the season opener for the Sturgis Brown Scoopers, who scored 21 runs in two innings against the Douglas Patriots Thursday, in Sturgis. “We played well, and what I was really proud of was the quality at bats that we were able to have throughout,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “It is easy in the games when you are ahead to swing at bad pitches, and I was really proud of our guys for having the discipline at bats, all but just one or two, and that is something we really can work with.”
Dawson Inhofer threw 43 pitches of which 19 were strikes and faced nine batters in two innings.
Coach Biancalana said Inhofer was a little nervous to start the game.
“He started and I could tell he was nervous and it was getting to him a little on the first time out, but he did a great job, he settled in and had a great second inning, I am really proud of him and he will be one heck of a player for us.”
Scoring for the Scoopers included: Ridge Inhofer (3), Beau Peters (3), Dustin Alan (2), Owen Cass (3), Kain Peters (3), Kelton Olson (2), Daylen Dschaak (2), Kaden Olson (2) and Dawson Inhofer (1). One of the scores by Ridge Inhofer for an infield home run in the first inning.
The Scoopers are back in action on Friday and will host the Harrisburg Tigers, in Sturgis.
