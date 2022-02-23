Sturgis Scooper Hall of Fame inducts four new members

STRURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers Hall of Fame inducted four new members to the list of distinguished athletes, coaches, and contributors Friday, at half time of the basketball game against Hot Springs.
New hall of fame members: Don Dubbe (contributor), Mike Paris (coach/contributor), Shane Delbridge (athlete), and Chet Delbridge (athlete) were honored at a reception, and then during half time of the boys basketball game.
The following is the bio’s that were read during the ceremony.
Don Dubbe: Dubbe, a graduate of Humboldt, S.D., and South Dakota State University.
joined the teaching staff of Sturgis High School as a biology teacher in 1956.
He was an exemplary teacher with many of his students excelling academically.
In the fall of 1956, Don began running the scoreboard for the high school football games at Woodle Field.
He sat at a table in the northeast corner of the field to run the scoreboard and when the weather was bad, he did so from his car.
The press box at Woodle Field was a very welcome addition.
He also kept the official book for all the boys’ basketball games at Grunwald Auditorium until the death of Jim Hale, when he took over running the clock.
During the winter months, he also ran the clock for wrestling.
When girls’ basketball was sanctioned by the South Dakota Activities Association in the 70’s, Dubbe became the clock person for girls’ basketball as well.
When regional basketball games were held in Grunwald Auditorium, he ran the clock for those events, too.
Dubbe continued all these duties for 30 years until his retirement in 1986.
In all his years of service he missed only one football game and one basketball game.
Dubbe continues to attend many Scooper events, and is an active member at Boulder Canyon Golf Club.
Shane Delbridge: Delbridge was a high school athlete at Sturgis Brown High School from 1994-1998.
He participated in football, wrestling, track, and rodeo and was a White Letter recipient.
In four years of playing football for Coach Mike Paris, he lettered three years and achieved all-state recognition his junior and senior years. He was a dominant force on the Scooper line.
During his senior year, he had 55 solo tackles, 14 sacks, and four fumble recoveries. As a sophomore, he played in a state semifinals game, a personal highlight of his career.
Delbridge wrestled three years on the varsity roster, and was a two-year letterman under Coach Steve Keszler.
He competed in the heavyweight class as a freshman and dropped to 189 his sophomore and junior years and qualified for the state tournament.
He was unable to wrestle his senior year due to breaking his leg at the end of the football season.
In the spring, Delbridge competed for four years as a thrower for Coach Jody Grubb. He competed in the shot put and the discus, and competed at the state track meet for three of those years.
He was a three-year letter winner in track, and a team captain.
Doing double duty in the spring, Delbridge competed on the Sturgis High School Rodeo team for four years as a calf roper, steer wrestler, and team roper. He represented the Scoopers at the state high school rodeo all four years of high school.
Mike Paris: Paris began his Scoopers career in 1990, after teaching and coaching at Timber Lake from 1984-1988, and Todd County from 1988-1990.
During his teaching career, he taught several subjects including physics, chemistry, physical science, principles of technology, anatomy, physiology, and biology.
He was head football coach of the Scoopers from 1991-1998.
He also coached many all-state football players during his years as head coach.
Along with being the Black Hills Conference champions, his 1994 and 1995 football team made the Class 11AA semi-finals, losing only to the state champions Brandon Valley and Yankton.
Along with football, Paris was also an assistant boys’ basketball coach, and assistant track coach for the Scoopers.
Furthermore, as a coach for the Sturgis Titan baseball team, he led them to a 41-26 record.
Proud accomplishments during his career coaching and teaching include being named Region Football Coach of the Year, and South Dakota Science Teacher of the Year in 1994.
In 2001, Paris began his administrative position as Sturgis Brown High School Activities Director, retiring in 2018.
During his tenure, he was honored as SDHSAA Region AD of the year in both 2013 and 2018. He was also the recipient of the SDHSAA Distinguished Award in 2014.
Paris administered several SDHSAA state and substate contests in his career, as well as holding the title of State Class AA Track Meet Director in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, and 2018.
Other positions held during his time as AD include being named Greater Dakota Conference president twice, and Black Hills Conference president for four years prior to his retirement in 2018.
Paris was also involved in many improvements within the Scooper community. These include: helping with the development, coordination, and construction of Woodle Field/Jeff Smit track renovation in 2010, the construction of the new press box and concession stand at Woodle Field, and the introduction of the new scoreboards in the Meade school district facilities, including both Woodle Field and the west gymnasium at Sturgis Brown High School.
To help facilitate these improvements, Paris started the Sturgis Scooper Card fundraiser, which generated well over $200,000 for Scooper activities and students.
Paris states that he was very fortunate to work with three great superintendents, four fantastic principals, numerous amazing coaches, hardworking staff members, high achieving students, and very supportive parents within Meade School District. He is very proud of the love and support, commitment, and dedication of his wife, Nancy, and their three children Frosty, Jessie, and JT and their families through the many years of coaching and serving as AD of SBHS.
Chet Delbridge: Delbridge contributed to the success of Scooper athletics as a three-sport athlete.
Delbridge was a three-year letter winner from 2000-2002.
During that timeframe, he earned football all-state honors, and was selected to the SD Elite 45 team his senior year.
Delbridge was a wrestling letter winner and a member of the championship teams that won the Individual Team and Dual Team State Championship in 2001 and 2002. As a senior, Delbridge finished his season as runner-up at the state wrestling championships in the heavyweight division.
Delbridge also had a successful track and field career, capping it with a state championship in the shot put in 2002. Chet continued his student-athlete career playing football at South Dakota State University, as they transitioned to NCAA Division 1.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.