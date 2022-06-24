Sturgis Red baseball team wins tournament

BRANDON VALLEY — The Sturgis Red U-12 baseball team won the Brandon Valley Baseball Association Sunshine Foods Silver Slugger Tournament, June 17-19, in Brandon Valley.
The Red’s beat Brandon Valley in the tournament opener, 14-3 and went on later in the day to beat the Sioux City Futures, 11-0.
In the single elimination tournament the Sturgis Red’s had to play the Sioux City Futures again and battled to a 2-1 win to put them in the championship game on Sunday.
In a battle in the heat and wind on Sunday the Sturgis Reds got the championship game win over the Dells Quarriers 4-3.
“This is a really special group of young men that are coachable and play hard. They seem to always be putting themselves in a situation to win. We have great pitching and when our bats get going, it is pretty fun to watch,” said Paul Pool, Sturgis Reds baseball coach.
Easton Sabers, pitcher and first baseman for Sturgis Red talked about the tournament. “It was a windy and hot weekend of baseball with some good competition, but our team’s offense in the first two games helped get us to the championship game on Sunday and our defense got us the win. It was fun to play some different teams on the other side of the state,” said Sabers.
The Sturgis Reds are back in action again on Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, at noon in Sturgis.
