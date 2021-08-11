STURGIS — Verta-X boasts many similarities to the traditional hillclimb, but one thing stands out above everything else. A rider tries to reach the top of the hill — while competing with someone else only feet away.
Evan Stanton nursed a cold beverage as he awaited the start of Tuesday’s Verta-X event at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds.
The Billings, Mont., resident wore shades and a cap during warm temperatures that were forecast to reach the low 90s later in the day.
“Normally in our hillclimbs, there is a verta-x event mixed in with it,” the 17-year-old Stanton said. “That’s kind of how we got into it.”
Stanton’s first foray into verta-x was about one month ago.
“It’s just an absolute adrenaline rush,” he said.
“Everybody’s watching these two bikes running. You’re going against someone else.”
Stanton said the start of a verta-x race has a bit of a motocross feel. “Probably 99% of it is that other person with you,” he added.
How does verta-x strategy differ from that off a hill climb?
“Alone on a hill, especially down here, you get almost the whole hill to run up it,” Stanton said. “About the first quarter or so, you have to stay on your side.” He said that is a safety measure.
Stanton most enjoys the higher speed of a verta-x event, along with racing against an opponent.
Nerves pose Stanton with the biggest challenge, which he attributed to his newness in the event.
The day of an event finds Stanton not really looking at the hill until race time. He said he thinks too much if he does that, so he focuses on staying relaxed.
“We were under the lights in Billings. It was the Great American,” Stanton said of his earliest verta-x memories. “You’re one of very few people that made the event.”
Scheduling played a role in Stanton’s coming to Sturgis.
He said he did not have to wait one or two days between the pro hill climb and verta-x this year; they were on back-to-back days.
Stanton uses the same bike for hill climb and verta-x. He rides a Yamaha 450, which boasts different internal gearing from a lot of bikes.
“I have a slight upper hand for having more of a gear ratio,” Stanton said.
Motocross plays a significant role in Stanton’s racing background.
He said he would love to be able to race that event in Sturgis.
The transition from motocross to hillclimb was not difficult for Stanton.
“Nowadays, a lot of it’s the same,” he said. “But hillclimbing is more technical; you have to pick out very small spots and just run for a couple of seconds.”
He added motocross riders build more endurance and do not need to think about very small details.
Gunner Ostrem of Billings is also 17 years old. He started verta-x two years ago and credited hill climbing for his start in this event.
“It’s more adrenaline,” Ostrem said of the transition from hill climbing to verta-x. “You want to beat the other guy, and it’s kind of terrifying if their bike comes flying at you.”
Ostrem said verta-x is much more of a race than hill climbing is.
Tuesday marked Ostrem’s first verta-x event in Sturgis.
He said the pro hillclimb was held earlier, and there was no lengthy wait until the verta-x. “This year, it was right after,” Ostrem said.
That adrenaline gives Ostrem the most enjoyment. He said hill ledges present the biggest challenges.
Ostrem has attempted to climb the Sturgis hill, which he described as being shorter than others on which he has competed. “It’s a lot of fun; it gets super-sandy. It’s more of a staircase, where with others it’s a big monster.”
The day of a verta-x finds Ostrem trying to stay loose and ready to go.
“I’d like to race him (Stanton); it would be a lot of fun,” Ostrem said in looking ahead. “We’ve been best friends since we’ve gotten into this, really.”
More verta-x action is scheduled for Wednesday, with a pro-amateur event set for 7 p.m.
