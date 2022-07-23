Sturgis Post 33 Titans prepare for Class A American Legion playoffs

The Sturgis Post 33 Titans prepare for the first round playoff matchup starting on Friday.  Back from left:  Beau Peters, Adam Flohr, Kain Peters, David Anderson, Owen Cass and Conner Cruickshank.  Kneeling from left:  Dawson Inhofer, Ridge Inhofer, Sam Kooima, Evan Stroud, RJ Andrzejewski, and Dustin Alan. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — The Sturgis Post 33 Titans parents hosted a send off event and spaghetti supper for the players on Thursday night, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.  

The Titans will face Brookings, the team with the highest seed in the state with 43.080 points.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.