Sturgis Post 33 Titans prepare for Class A American Legion playoffs

STURGIS — The Sturgis Post 33 Titans parents hosted a send off event and spaghetti supper for the players on Thursday night, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
The Titans will face Brookings, the team with the highest seed in the state with 43.080 points.
“Overall, the season was full of ups and downs, but is isn’t how you start is it how you finish,” said Wade Huntington, Sturgis Post 33’s coach. “We just got into the playoffs with our seed points, but this year, no one team sticks out as heads and shoulders above the rest.”
David Anderson, a Titans player, is playing his final season of American Legion baseball, and he shared his thoughts on the tournament.
“We made it in and are looking forward to playing Brookings as it is a good match up. We just started playing really well in the last couple games and if we are going in the with the right mind set, we want to win,” said Anderson.
Each team in the first round of playoffs will have a three game series and the winner advances to the state tournament.
The state Class A baseball tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium, in Rapid City.
