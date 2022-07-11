RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Post 33 Missiles rallied in the fifth inning to get the 12-4 win in the Young Guns Tournament Sunday, at Fitzgerald Stadium, in Rapid City.
“It was a good game, we came out and our pitcher threw a lot of strikes, we got the outs, and our batting is what kept us on top,” said Dylan Gillespie, Sturgis Missiles head coach. “Bricon Herren had an inside the park home run, and then a double, and we just hit the ball hard all day and everyone was hitting well.”
The Missiles scored four runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and one run in the seventh to get the 12-4 win.
“Our defense at the end got a little scary, but we still came out on top,” Gillespie said.
In the fifth inning, the Missiles scored five runs to take 11-4 lead and that was really the turning point in the game.
“One guy comes up and hits a ball hard for a stand up double and then the guys just rallied behind him and they played small ball, hit and run, bunts, and stealing bags, we don’t hit a lot of balls out of the park so we play good small ball,” said Gillespie.
Scoring for the Missiles were Bricon Herren with two runs and Jaxon Cano, Carson Williams, George Hamer, Yaden Miller Levi Brant, and Dylan Christenson, Aida Wood, and Julian Hester, all with one run each.
The Missiles are now 9-22 on the season and will host Spearfish Friday, in Sturgis.
