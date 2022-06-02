Sturgis Post 33 Missiles baseball team splits with Post 320 Risers

STURGIS — The Sturgis Post 33 Missiles split a doubleheader against the Post 320 Risers Tuesday, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
Sturgis won the first game winning 10-3, before losing Game 2, 14-10.
Dylan Gillespie, the Sturgis Missiles head coach, said the Missles got of to slow start in Game 1.
“We kind of started out slow, we have had a couple days off and a long break, then the rain yesterday we could not practice, and it appears the boys were still on break and came out and were not ready to play the first part of the game and it showed,” said Gillespie. “The team work up in the second part of the game and rallied back but it just wasn’t enough.”
In Game 2, the Missiles were down 14-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, when Sturgis scored seven runs with six hit, one error and one runner left on base, but came up four runs short in a 14-10 loss to Post 320.
“Brody Royer came up the bench as a pinch hitter for us, got a walk and it just kept going, we had the mentality, the discipline, we swung as strikes and hit the ball hard if it is there, and we almost got it,” Gillespie said.
Scoring for the Missiles was Carter Kirk (two runs), Yaden Miller (one run), Julian Hester (one run), Aidan Wood (1), Dylan Christenson (two runs), G Sarkela (one run), Brody Royer (one run), and Elijah Stroud (one run ).
Four Post 33 players ended up pitching in the first game. B Matthews, Yaden Miller, Carter Kirk, and Barrett Patterson.
“Pitching is our strong suit with this team but we struggled a little today with some walks, some error, and struggled to find the strike zone,” said Gillespie.
In the second game of the evening, the Post 33 Missiles led at the end of the first inning, 4-1, and scored another four runs in the third to have the lead, 8-1 and scored again in the fifth and sixth to win the game 10-3.
The Sturgis Post 33 team is back in action on Wednesday against Post 22 Expos.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.