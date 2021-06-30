Sturgis Post 33 earns sweep over Spearfish Post 164

STURGIS — Spearfish Post 164 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader to Sturgis Post 33, Tuesday, at Sturgis’ Strong Field. Scores were 8-5 and 7-1.
“We did not make plays when we needed to, and our bats went quiet,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. He added Post 164 got runners in scoring position but could not take advantage of those chances.
“I thought they did a good job of keeping us off balance,” Taylor said in describing Sturgis, which collected five bunt singles on the day. “We have to know what we’re doing in those situations.”
Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said the Titans did well in coming out ready from the first pitch on.
“We came out right away and scored three runs,” Bradford said in describing the second game’s early stages.
Sturgis batters have been working on their approaches at the plate, Bradford said. As for the bunts, he said, “They saw something and have faith in themselves to have the speed to beat that out.”
Game One
Spearfish took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Brady Hartwig reached base on an error to score Ty Sieber, and Jonathan Bloom drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Aiden Haught.
Connor Cruickshank’s sacrifice fly scored Gage Murphey and brought Sturgis to within 2-1 in the second frame.
Dustin Alan doubled to score Owen Cass and Ridge Inhofer as Sturgis moved ahead 3-2 in the third. Murphey followed with a single that scored Alan and put Post 33 ahead 4-2.
Spearfish forged a 4-4 tie in the sixth. Hartwig singled to score Kaidon Feyereisen and Haught.
Two bunt singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs in the Sturgis sixth. Inhofer’s groundout scored Thor Sundstrom and put the Titans ahead 5-4.
Alan lofted a sacrifice fly to plate RJ Andrzjewski and give Sturgis a 6-4 edge in the sixth. Murphey’s RBI single scored Cass to make the score 7-4. Cruickshank singled to score Murphey and boost the Titans’ advantage to 8-4.
Feyereisen laced a two-out double in the seventh to score Noah Mollman and make the score 8-5, but Spearfish got no closer.
Haught scored two runs and added two hits for Spearfish. Hartwig took the pitching loss.
Kain Peters notched the pitching win for Sturgis. Murphey and Cass turned in two-run, two-hit efforts to pace the offense.
Spearfish runs: Aiden Haught 2, Noah Mollman 1, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Ty Sieber 1.
Spearfish singles: Haught 2, Brady Hartwig 1, Carter Lyon 1, Connor Comer 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish doubles: Feyereisen 1.
Spearfish pitching: Alec Sundsted 5 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts; Hartwig 1 inning, 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts.
Sturgis runs: Owen Cass 2, Gage Murphey 2, Dustin Alan 1, Ridge Inhofer 1, RJ Andrzjewski 1, Thor Sundstrom 1.
Sturgis singles: Connor Cruickshank 2, Murphey 2, Cass 2, Sundstrom 1, Inhofer 1.
Sturgis doubles: Alan 1.
Sturgis pitching: Alan 3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Cruickshank 3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Kain Peters 1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Game Two
Two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases with no outs in the Sturgis first. David Anderson’s single plated Thor Sundstrom and RJ Andrzjewski to make the score 2-0. Anderson came home as the Titans went ahead 3-0.
Spearfish used three walks to load the bases with no outs in the third. Brady Hartwig’s two-out single scored Noah Mollman and brought Post 164 to within 3-1.
Owen Cass’ fourth-inning single scored Anderson and extended Sturgis’ lead to 4-1. Dustin Alan scored on an error; Cass sprinted home on Gage Murphey’s infield single to make the score 6-1.
Sturgis ended the scoring in the seventh when Alan came home on a Murphey single.
Mollman scored Spearfish’s lone run; Kaidon Feyereisen, Hartwig, and Alec Sundsted each had one hit. Feyereisen took the pitching loss.
Cass claimed the pitching win for Sturgis, with Alan scoring two runs and adding three hits.
Spearfish runs: Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish singles: Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Brady Hartwig 1, Alec Sundsted 1.
Spearfish pitching: Feyereisen 5 1/3 innings, 7 runs, 10 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts; Aiden Haught 2/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Sturgis runs: David Anderson 2, Dustin Alan 2, Owen Cass 1, RJ Andrzjewski 1, Thor Sundstrom 1.
Sturgis singles: Alan 3, Gage Murphey 2, Anderson 2, Cass 2, Ridge Inhofer 1.
Sturgis pitching: Cass 3 2/3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts; Hunter Janzen 2 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 walks, 1 strikeout; Inhofer 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Spearfish (23-23) is scheduled to visit Sheridan, Wyo., in a doubleheader this Thursday.
Sturgis will host Rapid City Post 320 in a Friday doubleheader at Strong Field. Game times are set for 5 and 7 p.m.
