Sturgis Post 33 baseball team set for regionals

STURGIS — Sturgis Post 33 will square off against Sioux Falls West in a varsity Legion baseball regional event this weekend.
Those teams will engage in a best-of-three event, with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Game times are 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, with the third game to follow Saturday if necessary.
“If we go out there and play to what we’re capable of, we’ll be in good shape,” Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said. The Titans split with Spearfish to end its regular season Monday, dropping the first game 8-6 and winning the nightcap 12-5.
Bradford said the team has faced some really good teams this season. He added players like Evan Stroud have emerged in big moments.
“We also have some good leadership from our older kids,” Bradford said. He cited the efforts of Gage Murphey, Thor Sundstrom, David Anderson, and RJ Andrzjewski. “Everyone else has done their part as well,” Bradford added.
Sturgis has taken some lumps this season, but Bradford said he is seeing a difference in the team.
“We’re starting to play more as a team versus playing as a bunch of individuals,” Bradford said. He added a squad having success must have its members play as a team.
“That’s the thing I’m most proud of this team: their ability to come together when they need to,” Bradford said.
He agreed the team aspect is Sturgis’ biggest strength heading into the weekend. His biggest area of concern centers on the offense.
“The games that we have won this year, we’ve hit the ball really well,” Bradford said. He added players have not seen the ball well in the games Sturgis has dropped.
Pitching and defense have experienced up-and-down seasons, according to Bradford. He said a walk and error have led to big innings for the opposition.
“It’s going to be very important that we don’t give up many walks, and we play some defense,” Bradford said in looking ahead.
The state tournament is set for July 22-27 in Brandon.
