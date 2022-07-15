STURGIS — The Sturgis Police Athletic League (PAL) boxing team put on a sparring demonstration during Music on Main on Wednesday in Sturgis.
Rod Rodriguez has coached the team for nearly two years and teaches kids from ages eight to 15 boxing skills.
“We were displaying what we do and showing everyone about our boxing program and showcasing a couple of my boxers that are turning pro in a couple weeks,” said Rodriguez. “Our main goal of the program is to help the kids in the community to do something fun, learn self-discipline, and hold themselves accountable, and if you can to those three things, you can make it in life.”
Rodriguez talked about how he got involved with the PAL’s boxing program.
“I have been coaching around the Black Hills since 2010, training people that ask me to help them develop their skills. A lot of the boxers around here were wrestlers but didn’t have the hands, so they want me to help them with that,” Rodriguez said.
Geody VanDewater, Sturgis Chief of Police, commented on the success Rodriguez is having.
“I was introduced to Ron a few years ago and begged him to come and breathe new life to our boxing program that had been dormant. Ron was immediately on board and has done an excellent job mentoring youth of not only Sturgis but the Northern Hills.” said VanDewater. “Sturgis PAL’s mission is ‘it’s better to mentor youth than mend adults’ and Ron is doing that through the boxing program and the youth he interacts with.”
Nick Draine and Cody Kerr, both have their day view competing in a pro fight on July 23, in Rapid City.
Draine started boxing when he was 14 in the Rapid City boxing club.
Kerr has been boxing with Coach Rodriguez since he was 13 years old and has been the state Golden Glove Champ twice and went to nationals once.
If you are interested in learning more about the boxing program, look to the Sturgis PAL’s facebook page.
Practice is held on Monday – Wednesday nights starting at 6 p.m., in Sturgis.
