STURGIS — Ryan Wanless of Sturgis placed 23rd overall at the Iditarod Trail Invitational that ended Wednesday, March 10.
Wanless started on Feb. 28 and crossed the finish line March 9. His total time was 8 days, 23 hours and 29 minutes.
Competitors had 10 scheduled days to complete the 350-mile course along Alaska’s famed Iditarod Trail. They used their own power to reach each checkpoint.
“Everything went pretty much according to the plan,” said Wanless, who wanted to have fun and finish the race. “I just had a great time out there with my fellow athletes.”
Wanless said route finding was a bit tougher this year with the course’s out-and-back nature. He added the weather was good, with some trails getting a bit blown in but nothing significant. Coldest temperatures reached the minus 10 to minus 15 range.
His most memorable sights center on the Northern lights, which were especially prevalent this year.
“We had probably three nights of spectacular light shows that you just find yourself sitting there staring at,” Wanless said. “You look over again, and it just captivates you for quite a bit of time.”
This marks the second time Wanless has competed in the Alaska race.
He said he relaxed more this year and tried to “take in” more of the race. That included longer stays at aid stations to make sure he had everything he needed.
Foot races may be next for Wanless, who boasted the state’s fastest-known time on the Centennial Trail for a while before that was surpassed.
“I might go back and do that with a friend, try to reclaim that,” Wanless said.
His wife Emily has signed up for the Wasatch 100 near Salt Lake City, Utah, this summer. Goals include serving as her support for that event, along with having fun and staying in shape.
The Idiatarod race requires significant financial and time commitments. Wanless said he does not know what his future holds but will not rule out anything.
“I don’t think anyone leaves this race and says there’s never a chance they’re not going to go back,” he said. “It is pretty special to be able to go out there and share it with fellow competitors.”
