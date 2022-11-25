Sturgis Middle School wrestling tournament draws 515 athletes By Tim Potts Black Hills Pioneer Nov 25, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jace Thurman, Sturgis wrestles Ethan Halbrook, Sage Valley, and won by pin to capture the championship title in the boys division, 108-116 pounds. Pioneer photo by Tim PottsClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STURGIS — The Sturgis Middle School wrestling invitational tournament was a huge success with 515 athletes competing in 73 brackets with 919 matches, Nov. 18, at the West Gym in Sturgis. This years tournament drew 27 teams and a large number of wrestling enthusiasts filled the West Gym at Sturgis Brown High School. Sage Valley, Wyo. brought 52 wrestlers, followed by Douglas with 49 and the combined Sturgis teams had 49 athletes competing.Jason Schlichtemeier, Sturgis Middle School’s wrestling coach, said the season is about half over already. The Sturgis Mddle School wrestling team will be back in action at the Spearfish invitational on Nov. 29 at Spearfish.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wrestling Tournament Invitational Athlete Sport Heavy Athletics Sturgis Middle School Gym × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 indicted on grand theft charges in alleged casino theft caseSouthside Service Station gets new ownersAdele's boyfriend Rich Paul and son Angelo supported her on first night of Vegas residencyRichard Allen Burns “Rick”REPAIR!Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater styleRecreational marijuana will return to ballot in 2024, proponent saysSpearfish Welding Students Win Big at WDTSage and Cedar brings herbal health options to the Black HillsLawrence Co. Public Safety Center project grows by $300K Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
