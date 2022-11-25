4. wrestle.jpg

Jace Thurman, Sturgis wrestles Ethan Halbrook, Sage Valley,  and won by pin to capture the championship title in the boys division, 108-116 pounds. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

 STURGIS — The Sturgis Middle School wrestling invitational tournament was a huge success with 515 athletes competing in 73 brackets with 919 matches, Nov. 18, at the West Gym in Sturgis.  

This years tournament drew 27 teams and a large number of wrestling enthusiasts filled the West Gym at Sturgis Brown High School.  

