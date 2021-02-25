Sturgis man returning to Alaska footrace

STURGIS — Imagine hiking 350 miles in 10 scheduled days along Alaska’s famed Iditarod Trail on foot. Extreme physical, mental, and environmental challenges — including lots of blowing snow and subzero temperatures — will be encountered along the way.
This is the task Sturgis resident Ryan Wanless has set for himself.
He will compete in the Iditarod Trail Invitational set for Sunday through Wednesday, March 10.
Organizers modified the 350-mile course for this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. It will follow an out-and-back route along the Iditarod trail from Knik Lake to Rohn before returning to Big Lake for the finish.
Wanless has entered this event for the second straight year. He signed up for the Arrowhead 135 event in Minnesota two years ago — regarded as the coldest race in the lower 48 states — and viewed this Iditarod Trail event as the next step.
He originally planned to enter the 1,000-mile race in Alaska this year after finishing the 350-mile race in just under eight days last year. The pandemic, however, forced cancelation of that race for this year.
Racers in the 1,000-mile race pass through several Inuit villages. “They were worried about COVID and the effect on these people that kind of live in isolation,” Wanless said in explaining this year’s cancelation.
Preparation actually began when Wanless signed up for his first half marathon (13.1 miles) event roughly 13 years ago. Distances increased to 26.2 miles, 50 miles, 100 miles, and continued to progress.
“You look around, and there are not superhuman people doing these things,” Wanless said. “They are everyday people that follow a plan, believe in themselves, have the mental strength, and just want to do it.”
Wanless uses a small sled to take his food, sleeping equipment, and everything else with him in Alaska. The sleeping bag is usable at temperatures of minus 60 degrees; the stove uses alcohol. Total weight is around 50 pounds, including about 10 pounds of water.
Racers are required to use their own power to reach each checkpoint. Wanless has entered the “foot division,” which is one of three offered. Ski and fatbike are the two others. The total field features roughly 75 people.
Wanless, 42, purchased a Sturgis home 2 ½ years ago. He recently opened a roofing business called Pointer Roofing and Construction, LLC.
The business has affected much of Wanless’ training, thoughts, time and motivation. He looks at 10 days in the Alaska wilderness as a chance to clear his thoughts and gain better focus on the business.
Wanless interest in races of this type began with the desire to stay in shape. Running and biking were inexpensive hobbies; he wondered after a marathon how much further he could have gone.
“We really have no ceiling or cap on human potential,” Wanless said. “You have to put in work and effort, and you have to want to accomplish these things.”
The Black Hills 50 marked Wanless’ first true long-distance race about 12 years ago. He wanted to see how far he could go, reaching 42 miles at a pace that would not have allowed him to finish in the allotted time.
“It really sparked a fire into figuring out this longer-distance game,” Wanless recalled.
“I saw people that were older than me, didn’t look in as good a shape as me, and all these other things. Mentally, they were tough as rocks.”
Fondest memories from last year’s Iditarod Trail event centered on the people.
“Every one of us that hit the start line, it was the best days of our life,” Wanless said. “We made a ton of sacrifices to get there; we were extremely lucky with how our lives played out.”
Proper mental mindset for Wanless includes not looking too far down the trail. He said the next step is the most important one, with ups and downs being inevitable.
“Throughout the whole race, I just try to remain positive and encourage others,” Wanless said. “I’m happy with my effort that I put in. You just keep going.”
Other training involves getting time on feet. That includes going on trails, and Wanless said the most successful participants “are the most comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Confidence in gear choices is also vital. Temperatures in one day may go from plus 20 to minus 25 degrees.
Wanless views himself as a “completer” instead of a “competitor.” That gives him a different set of aims.
“My number 1 goal is to have fun. My number 2 goal is not to get hurt or put anybody else in the race in a chance where they could get hurt having to help me do something. Three is, I like to finish,” he said.
Wanless plans to use this race as preparation for the 1,000-mile race in 2022. He would like to experiment with some different gear this year and enjoy things a bit more.
“I really enjoy the mental reset that I get,” Wanless said in describing distance events’ appeal to him. It involves a lot of time in training and planning.
Wanless also enjoys having something to anticipate and motivate himself.
The nature of endurance races poses the biggest challenge for Wanless. “It’s me having fun for 10 days out in the wilderness while my family and friends are at home, thinking about you, and nervous,” he said.
Wanless encourages interested individuals to enter Black Hills Race series events for trail running experience. That series is based in Sturgis, with distances ranging from 30 kilometers to 100 miles.
“Pick out a goal, and set yourself up to give it a shot,” Wanless advised. “If you don’t succeed your first time, give it another shot. There’s no shame in that.”
Updates on Wanless’ progress will be available on the Hersrud’s Auto Family Facebook page. An app to follow participants will go live closer to the event.
