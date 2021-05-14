Sturgis Little League wood bat tourney draws 12 teams

STURGIS – The Sturgis Little League baseball hosted its annual wood bat tournament the weekend of May 7-9 at the Short baseball complex in Sturgis. Twelve teams participated over the weekend, with the Rapid City Tornados taking the championship game 6-0 over the Sturgis Red team.
Event coordinators said it was a successful tournament with three teams from Spearfish, one from Belle Fourche, five from Rapid City, one from Box Elder and two from Sturgis.
“Despite the cold temps, we had some great baseball played this weekend,” said Scott Sabers, Sturgis Little League coordinator.
This year, Sturgis has two teams in the majors division and three in minors.
