Sturgis Legion baseball team improves in 2021

STURGIS — Sturgis varsity Legion baseball head coach Dominic Bradford said he saw many good things from a young squad that finished 12-24.
“A lot of the big things that happened for us, the kids kind of made happen on their own,” Bradford said. “Watching these guys grow and learn the game, and have that baseball IQ continue to grow throughout the season, was definitely a plus.”
As an example, Bradford cited a June 29 doubleheader against Spearfish in which Post 33 collected five bunt singles in a sweep.
“They saw that their (Spearfish) third baseman continued to play back, which left the line wide open,” Bradford recalled. “So, they continued to bunt; I didn’t call any of those.”
Bradford said most of Post 33’s starters were finishing their sophomore year of high school.
“This team was really young, so the expectations are just going to continue to get higher as these guys continue to grow,” Bradford said.
Bradford agreed youth posed a concern going into the season.
He said the team does not have the roster depth others in Class A did.
“Everybody else we’re playing is 18 deep, and we were 12 deep,” Bradford said. “They (opponents) have a lot more options as far as pitching and stuff like that.”
He said the team did not use that number disadvantage as an excuse.
Bradford further reflected on the campaign and said, “I see a lot of games that we played really well. I saw a lot of good things between the youth and older players.”
Camaraderie served as a strong suit, according to Bradford. He said players were close-knit and have played together for a long time.
“When we break down (finish a meeting) every time, we say ‘family,’” Bradford said. “They really are just like a family.”
Bradford said Sturgis improved a lot as the season progressed.
“It’s exciting looking forward to see what Sturgis has coming up,” Bradford said. “We’re just going to continue getting better.”
Sturgis boasts a lot of talented players in its younger squads, according to Bradford.
Evan Stroud exceeded expectations at the catcher position, according to Bradford. He said the sophomore improved each game.
Gage Murphey and Thor Sundstrom finished their Legion eligibility this season.
“It’s going to be hard to replace them,” Bradford said. “Gage (Murphey) was our heart and soul of the team this year. Thor (Sundstrom) was another one of those ‘lead by example’ type of guys.”
Bradford said he sees a lot of good things in the future. He added five or six of the team’s everyday players just finished their sophomore year.
This year’s 13-to-14 program boasted more than 20 players. “Those types of numbers are what you want to see in a smaller community,” he added.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.