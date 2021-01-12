STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers junior varsity wrestling quadrangular was held Friday in Sturgis.
The Scoopers competed against wrestlers from Belle Fourche, Pierre, and Douglas.
The Scoopers started the duals facing the Douglas Patriots and Sturgis came away with the win, 74-33. The Scoopers then faced the Belle Fourche and came up with a 48- 38 win.
The final dual of the evening was against the Pierre Governors, and the win came down to the final match and Sturgis won 37-33.
The junior varsity wrestlers are back in action with a west river triangular on Jan. 18 and will host Philip and Rapid City Stevens.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.